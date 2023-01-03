ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation

By Amina Ayoud
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JO7F8_0k23Y0mV00

Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia.

For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on the top of her head.

On her feet, Henson stepped into black gladiator sandals . Situated with crisscrossing and winding thin straps and an open-toe silhouette, the footwear appeared to be a comfortable, walkable style that allowed Henson’s feet to breathe.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

The “Hidden Figures” actress has never shied away from a fashion statement, especially on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli. On the footwear front, she often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps. However, the star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.

PHOTOS : Discover Taraji P. Henson’s glamorous looks over the years in the gallery.

Footwear News

Footwear News

