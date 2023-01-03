ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Floats from this year's Rose Parade on display in Pasadena

By Summer Lin
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLUFl_0k23Xz8Q00
Lucy Girling, left, and Elliot Rosenberg, visitors from Toronto, take a selfie in front of Kaiser Permanente Rose Parade Float displayed along East Washington Boulevard in Pasadena. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Despite what is looking like a cold and soggy day, thousands of visitors are expected Tuesday to queue up to see this years Rose Parade up close during the Rose Parade Floatfest in Pasadena.

The two-mile stretch of floats at Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards attracts about 150,000 people each year, according to the parade website.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for disabled visitors and seniors and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for other ticket holders. Tickets are $20 and free for children 5 and younger. The event is rain or shine, but meteorologists are forecasting light rain and drizzle Tuesday morning with cloudy skies and cool temperatures for the afternoon.

Parking is limited near the event, and free shuttle service is available from Pasadena City College, according to the parade website. The L.A. Metro is also running free shuttles from the L Line's Sierra Madre Villa Station.

The Rose Parade returned Monday for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions in three years. It was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic and returned to smaller crowds with coronavirus mandates in place last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMxU6_0k23Xz8Q00
Visitors view Sierra Madre's float, Papa's Turn, on a rainy and cloudy day in Pasadena. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw86Y_0k23Xz8Q00
Diane Gagnon, a visitor from Montreal, stands in front of Snapchat float displayed among Rose Parade floats in Pasadena. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXgiw_0k23Xz8Q00
Rosalio Gonzalez brought his parrot, Pepe Hermon, to view Rose Parade floats in Pasadena. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuWoz_0k23Xz8Q00
Tom Loeffler with his 3-year-old son, Tom Loeffler Jr., sitting on his shoulders view Rose Parade floats in Pasadena. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fmop_0k23Xz8Q00
Rain didn't stop visitors from getting a closer look of Rose Parade floats. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

