Chiefs WR Cornell Powell placed on practice squad injured list, Jerrion Ealy re-signed

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of roster moves on the practice squad for Week 18, both involving the wide receiver position.

The Chiefs have placed WR Cornell Powell on the practice squad injured list. The 2021 fifth-round draft pick, Powell, has been elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster three times this season (Week 11 through Week 13) when the team was dealing with injuries at the receiver position. He no longer had any standard elevations left for the regular season, but those reset during postseason play.

Powell played three snaps on offense and 28 snaps on special teams in the games he was elevated for this season. He did not record any official statistics during those snaps.

It’s unclear when Powell suffered his injury and what it means for his status as the playoffs draw near. Remember, the Chiefs are also dealing with an injury to Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve pending activation to the 53-man roster. The depth of this position continues to be tested.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs re-signed WR/RB Jerrion Ealy to the practice squad. A former undrafted free agent signing following the 2022 NFL draft, Ealy was released from the practice squad on Dec. 27. Ealy was expected to find his way back to the team on a reserve/future contract as soon as the regular season concluded, but this injury to Powell has him re-joining the practice squad.