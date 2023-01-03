For the third time in 13 months, Rutgers’ ability to recalibrate emotionally will be significantly tested. Days after his Scarlet Knights became the talk of college basketball by upsetting No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena, Steve Pikiell is trying to “get them back to reality as quickly as you can” ahead of their home meeting with Maryland on Thursday, reminding them that the ultimate goal for this campaign goes beyond a single game, no matter how great.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO