Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Will Sammy Alvarez put the scales behind him? That’s what Rutgers wrestling needs him to do
Sammy Alvarez thinks of his college experience as a stack of money and “every day a dollar gets pulled from the pile,” he says as he laces up his shoes before a recent Rutgers wrestling practice. With his all-gray sweat suit flipped inside out, it’s a practice where Alvarez doesn’t need to think about anything except working on his technique.
Wrestling: No. 6 Southern handles Brick Memorial in Shore Conference rivalry match
Southern, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, dominated its Shore Conference rivals Brick Memorial in a 51-19 win, in Brick. Southern (4-0) stayed undefeated on the season with the victory. Brick Memorial (2-1) led 9-0 as Michael Napolitano pinned Anthony Mason at 106, and then Gavin Martin won via...
Final bouts take Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Wrestling recap
Giovanni Angillera at 190 won by pin and put Northern Burlington up for good in a 43-28 victory on the road over Cinnaminson. After the first 11 bouts, Cinnaminson (2-1) was up 28-25 before the heavy weights for Northern Burlington (1-0) took charge. Sean Falcey at 215 and Jule Dolci...
Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan
Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
Rutgers looks to shake off ‘daily fame’ ahead of hosting Kevin Willard, Maryland
For the third time in 13 months, Rutgers’ ability to recalibrate emotionally will be significantly tested. Days after his Scarlet Knights became the talk of college basketball by upsetting No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena, Steve Pikiell is trying to “get them back to reality as quickly as you can” ahead of their home meeting with Maryland on Thursday, reminding them that the ultimate goal for this campaign goes beyond a single game, no matter how great.
Kevin Willard returns to New Jersey looking to take down giant-killer Rutgers
Kevin Willard hasn’t much enjoyed coaching at Rutgers in recent years. As the head coach at Seton Hall, he went 0-2 at Jersey Mike’s Arena against coach Steve Pikiell but was 4-3 overall at the RAC. Now that he’s the head man at Maryland, Willard will be making...
Trenton Times wrestling notebook: Hamilton snares area’s only team tournament title
A couple of years ago, former Hamilton wrestler Adam Butera pointed out to current head coach Matt Minder that the walls of the Hornets’ wrestling room were once adorned with the names of the team’s past district and regional champions. Mirroring the program’s own fate, those names had...
Wrestling: No. 7 SJV rolls past Wall
St. John Vianney, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 52-21 win over Wall in Wall Township. The win was the Lancers’ (1-0) first dual of the season. Half of SJV’s wins came off forfeits, though the Lancers did beat Wall (0-3) in five of the nine bouts that were wrestled.
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
PHOTOS: Collingswood at Haddonfield wrestling, Jan. 4, 2023
Last year, Collingswood edged Haddonfield on criteria in the South Jersey Group 2 final. The teams met for the first time since when they hooked up at Haddonfield on Wednesday. Below check out pictures from the rematch. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up...
Fenway trip further boosts Northern Highlands’ bond amid state title defense
It almost becomes cliched when a team touts its closeness and how it feels like a family. That’s not the case for Northern Highlands. It’s true with the Highlanders. From the very beginning of their hockey careers, most of them are together and take similar routes to put on that Highlanders jersey.
Boys Basketball: High Point defeats Sussex Tech
High Point took control of the fourth quarter as it narrowly defeated Sussex Tech 56-49, in Sussex. High Point (4-3) led for most of the game, but fell victim to a 14-8 Sussex Tech (3-3) third quarter run and trailed 40-39 entering the fourth. The Wildcats responded with its own...
PHOTOS: South Plainfield at St. Joseph (Met.) wrestling, Jan. 4, 2023
It’s a big-time Middlesex County matchup between state-ranked teams as No. 16 South Plainfield and No. 13 St. Joseph (Met.) met up on Wednesday night. Below check out pictures from the big match.
Trentonian
Former Mercer County three-sport star Harold Driver reflects on decorated athletic career
Harold Driver ducked his head under the door frame of the Hopewell Regional High School gymnasium and stepped back in time. Driver, 66, who returned to his Class of 1974 alma mater as an assistant boys basketball coach for Burlington City High during recent playing of the John Molinelli Tournament, traipsed through history at breakneck speed.
Hackettstown over Newton- Boys Basketball recap
Jacob Mendez and Ethan Almeida each scored 16 points to lead Hackettstown to a 61-33 win over Newton in Newton. Darien Santos netted nine points for Hackettstown (6-0), which raced out to a 31-12 halftime lead. Troy Strelec added seven points in the win. Jake Benitz led Newton (2-4) with...
Paterson Charter over Lodi - Boys basketball recap
Paterson Charter was led by Giovanny Figueroa who posted 15 points, five assists and six steals as it defeated Lodi 68-47 in Paterson. Paterson Charter led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter and held a 37-30 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 53-33 after a 16-3 run in the third quarter.
Mount Olive tops West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
Jalani Joseph scored 23 points, including going 13/15 from the free-throw line, as Mount Olive defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 53-38 in Plainsboro. Mount Olive (2-4) trailed 22-19 at the half, but outscored West Windsor-Plainsboro North 34-16 in the second half with a 21-8 run in the third quarter. Mysonne Nieves...
Cinnaminson remains unbeaten against Riverside - Boys basketball recap
Drew Harvey led four players in double figures as Cinnaminson won its seventh straight game, 70-43 at Riverside to open the season. Joel Blamon (14 points), Noah Harvey (12) and Chet Collins (11) joined the double-digit brigade. The Pirates blitzed out to a 26-4 first-quarter advantage and cruised home for...
Rutgers bursts into Big Ten title race with upset win over No. 1 Purdue
The question began bubbling in the early days of the offseason, when it became clear that Rutgers would be without two program greats in Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker for the first time in four years. It was repeated on a handful of occasions in the first month of the season, when the Scarlet Knights dropped three games that went down to the wire.
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr scored 11 points for Rumson-Fair Haven in its 37-32 victory over Red Bank Regional in Rumson to win its fourth in a row. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-1) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before heading into halftime up by four points. Red Bank Regional (4-3) was able to cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third but Rumson-Fair Haven took back control in the fourth outscoring it 9-5.
