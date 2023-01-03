ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan

Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
Rutgers looks to shake off ‘daily fame’ ahead of hosting Kevin Willard, Maryland

For the third time in 13 months, Rutgers’ ability to recalibrate emotionally will be significantly tested. Days after his Scarlet Knights became the talk of college basketball by upsetting No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena, Steve Pikiell is trying to “get them back to reality as quickly as you can” ahead of their home meeting with Maryland on Thursday, reminding them that the ultimate goal for this campaign goes beyond a single game, no matter how great.
Wrestling: No. 7 SJV rolls past Wall

St. John Vianney, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 52-21 win over Wall in Wall Township. The win was the Lancers’ (1-0) first dual of the season. Half of SJV’s wins came off forfeits, though the Lancers did beat Wall (0-3) in five of the nine bouts that were wrestled.
Boys Basketball: High Point defeats Sussex Tech

High Point took control of the fourth quarter as it narrowly defeated Sussex Tech 56-49, in Sussex. High Point (4-3) led for most of the game, but fell victim to a 14-8 Sussex Tech (3-3) third quarter run and trailed 40-39 entering the fourth. The Wildcats responded with its own...
Hackettstown over Newton- Boys Basketball recap

Jacob Mendez and Ethan Almeida each scored 16 points to lead Hackettstown to a 61-33 win over Newton in Newton. Darien Santos netted nine points for Hackettstown (6-0), which raced out to a 31-12 halftime lead. Troy Strelec added seven points in the win. Jake Benitz led Newton (2-4) with...
Paterson Charter over Lodi - Boys basketball recap

Paterson Charter was led by Giovanny Figueroa who posted 15 points, five assists and six steals as it defeated Lodi 68-47 in Paterson. Paterson Charter led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter and held a 37-30 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 53-33 after a 16-3 run in the third quarter.
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schorr scored 11 points for Rumson-Fair Haven in its 37-32 victory over Red Bank Regional in Rumson to win its fourth in a row. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-1) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before heading into halftime up by four points. Red Bank Regional (4-3) was able to cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third but Rumson-Fair Haven took back control in the fourth outscoring it 9-5.
