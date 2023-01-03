ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celine Dion fans outraged over snub on 'Rolling Stone's '200 Greatest Singers' list

By Joe Cingrana
 2 days ago

Make a list, and you can be sure someone's going to disagree. It's just a fact of life; you can't please everyone. But that certainly wasn't going to stop Rolling Stone from setting the Internet on fire with their latest roll call of the 200 greatest singers.

As evidenced in the comments section of the publication's Instagram post below, quite a few folks were shocked about some of their favorite singers being included, while others were cast aside. One complaint that came up time and again, however, was the fact that Canadian songstress Celine Dion was nowhere to be found.

"Where the eff is Celine Dion?!," asked one pointedly, while another went even further, saying "The fact that Celine and Jennifer Hudson are not on this list, not to mention singers like [Luciano] Pavarotti and [Maria] Callas, means you don’t know a damn thing about great singers." Ouch.

Well aware that the list would cause controversy, 'Rolling Stone' explained that, "In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy." Adding, "A voice can be gorgeous like Mariah Carey’s, rugged like Toots Hibbert’s, understated like Willie Nelson’s, slippery and sumptuous like D’Angelo’s, or bracing like Bob Dylan’s."

Take a look at the full list of Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All Time right HERE to see if your favorites made it.

In early December 2022, Dion took to social media to be open with her fans about her diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome, informing them of her decision to postpone her Courage tour yet again.

