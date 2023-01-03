ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Associated Press

GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy wasn’t giving up, even after the fourth, fifth and sixth votes produced no better outcome and he was left trying to call off a nighttime session. Even that was controversial, as the House voted 216-214 — amid shouting and crowding — to adjourn for the night. “No deal yet,” McCarthy said shortly before that as he left a lengthy closed-door dinnertime meeting with key holdouts and his own allies. “But a lot of progress.” No progress at all was evident though the day of vote after vote after vote as Republicans tried to elevate McCarthy into the top job. The ballots produced almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Democrats gloat after House GOP majority fails to elect speaker for first time in 100 years

House Democrats on Tuesday took to Twitter for victory laps after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries earned votes from all 212 members of the House Democratic Caucus, besting California Representative Kevin McCarthy in the first failed vote to elect a House Speaker since 1923. Both Mr Jeffries and Mr McCarthy, the longtime House GOP leader, failed to earn an outright majority of the 434 members who were present and voting on the first day of the 118th Congress. Of the 222 House Republicans, 19 of them — more than four times the four-member cushion Mr McCarthy could lose and still...
ARIZONA STATE
WHAS11

Biden visits Kentucky; highlights infrastructure, bipartisanship

COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden, along with Kentucky and Ohio officials, visited a notoriously dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River to highlight the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill lawmakers passed in 2021. The law offers more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to Ohio and Kentucky to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios

McConnell becomes longest-serving party leader in Senate history

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell plans to mark his tenure as the chamber's longest-serving party leader with a speech on Tuesday afternoon paying tribute to the previous record holder: former Sen. Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana. Driving the news: The senior senator from Kentucky, 80, will eclipse Mansfield’s 16...
KENTUCKY STATE
WGAU

US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration's latest step to send increasingly lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine beat back Russian forces.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

