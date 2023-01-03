Read full article on original website
McCarthy threatens Senate GOP. Hear one senator's response
Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has told Senate Republicans that if they vote for the bipartisan omnibus bill any legislation they send to the House will be "dead on arrival" once he becomes speaker.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy wasn’t giving up, even after the fourth, fifth and sixth votes produced no better outcome and he was left trying to call off a nighttime session. Even that was controversial, as the House voted 216-214 — amid shouting and crowding — to adjourn for the night. “No deal yet,” McCarthy said shortly before that as he left a lengthy closed-door dinnertime meeting with key holdouts and his own allies. “But a lot of progress.” No progress at all was evident though the day of vote after vote after vote as Republicans tried to elevate McCarthy into the top job. The ballots produced almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.
House Democrats cheer as McCarthy fails to clinch speakership multiple times
House Democrats cheered after Republicans failed multiple times to reach a majority to elect House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the speaker position.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
Democrats gloat after House GOP majority fails to elect speaker for first time in 100 years
House Democrats on Tuesday took to Twitter for victory laps after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries earned votes from all 212 members of the House Democratic Caucus, besting California Representative Kevin McCarthy in the first failed vote to elect a House Speaker since 1923. Both Mr Jeffries and Mr McCarthy, the longtime House GOP leader, failed to earn an outright majority of the 434 members who were present and voting on the first day of the 118th Congress. Of the 222 House Republicans, 19 of them — more than four times the four-member cushion Mr McCarthy could lose and still...
Schiff claims border has been 'very strong priority' for Democrats when pressed on Biden ignoring issue
Rep. Adam Schiff declared on Thursday that the crisis southern border has been a "very strong priority" for Democrats during an appearance on "The View."
Biden visits Kentucky; highlights infrastructure, bipartisanship
COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden, along with Kentucky and Ohio officials, visited a notoriously dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River to highlight the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill lawmakers passed in 2021. The law offers more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to Ohio and Kentucky to...
McConnell becomes longest-serving party leader in Senate history
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell plans to mark his tenure as the chamber's longest-serving party leader with a speech on Tuesday afternoon paying tribute to the previous record holder: former Sen. Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana. Driving the news: The senior senator from Kentucky, 80, will eclipse Mansfield’s 16...
Senate GOP dealmakers depart just as Congress control splits
Some Democratic senators expressed worry that losing a handful of Republican allies would make a divided Congress even tougher.
New York Rep.-elect Santos does not appear to have an office, staff in his district: report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos reportedly does not appear to have an office or staff in his district, as calls for his resignation grow.
US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration's latest step to send increasingly lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine beat back Russian forces.
