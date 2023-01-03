Read full article on original website
These winning Connecticut lottery tickets remain unclaimed from 2022
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t miss out on some extra holiday cheer in the new year! Two people who won lottery jackpots in 2022 have yet to turn in their tickets, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The tickets are from September and October. They expire in March and April, respectively. Winners have 180 days […]
3 Nights of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in Pawling, NY
Damn the Torpedoes (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute) are set for 3 nights at Daryl's House Club. Tom Petty was an American treasure. Tom Petty had much success throughout his career selling over 80 million records worldwide. He was inducted with the Heartbreakers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. I got to see Tom Petty many times over the years including shows at the Beacon Theater in NYC, Madison Square Garden, and at Mountain Jam 2017 (Hunter Mountain, NY). Always a great rock show. He is so missed by many including me.
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
West Hartford gym sees business boom after New Year's ball drops
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — When the crystal ball dropped to usher in 2023 in Times Square, membership inquiries went up about 25% at the BodyRoc FitLab in West Hartford. BodyRoc owner Shaun Chambers is accustomed to seeing a bump in business each January, and never tires of it. "Once...
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
4 Awesome Filipino Restaurants in CT
Are you looking for some Filipino restaurants in CT, but you’re finding them a bit hard to find? If so, you’ve come to the right place. For sure, authentic Filipino restaurants are few and far between in Connecticut, but there is a handful of them – and they’re all really good.
Legislators to discuss if supermarkets should be allowed to sell wine in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers opened for another year on Wednesday. They’ll soon discuss whether supermarkets should be allowed to sell wine in the state. It’s a debate spilling over for years. Connecticut could join 42 other states allowing wine in supermarket checkout lines. The Indian American Package Store Association is fuming, saying the change would […]
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Jan. 3): CCC maintains dominance into new year
The top of the CCC continues to dominate Connecticut boys basketball. East Catholic, Northwest Catholic and Windsor, the top three teams in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, come into this week a combined 16-0, seven wins coming against teams that received preseason votes from the state media. Now, you...
CT Drivers are Named the Safest in Nation Prompting Hilarious Mockery
The words "Connecticut drivers" prompt a lot of reaction but it's rare that any of it is positive. Until now, now that Governor Ned Lamont shared the most amazing Facebook post. The Governor's office claims a new study ranked CT #1 for safe driving in the U.S. He posted the following:
Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice
An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
You'll Be Surprised Which City Is #1 On Best Cities For Pizza Lovers List
'Bestlife' talked to food and travel experts to get their take on the top pizza spots in the US and Providence, Rhode Island tops the list. Providence was chosen for its top-rated Sicilian pies, sending New York City to second place for US pizza cities. Detroit is the third best...
Kevin Bacon performs at Gov. Lamonts Inaugural Ball
Ned Lamont won re-election in November and was sworn in on Wednesday. On Wednesday night he celebrated with his family, friends, and constituents.
Access Health CT to Host in-Person Enrollment Fairs for Health Coverage
Access Health CT is hosting six enrollment fairs this month to help Connecticut residents enroll in or renew health coverage. The enrollment fairs will offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists so residents can enroll before Open Enrollment ends on January 15. Open Enrollment began on November 1, 2022, and...
Hartford, New Haven see stark differences in 2022 homicide rates
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford and New Haven are two of Connecticut’s largest cities. They are close in size and population, but they saw some big differences in crime in 2022. Homicides in particular were up in Hartford and down in New Haven. Hartford saw the most homicides in two decades while New Haven cut […]
3 of the Most Devastating Snow Storms That Rocked Connecticut
When will Connecticut experience its first heavy snowfall of 2023? According to the Farmer's Almanac, heavy snow is predicted from the 16th - the 19th of January, stating that "Heavy snow (6 plus inches) for New England; lighter amounts farther south. Turning much colder." In February, the Farmer's Almanac predicts a "storm will sweep in from the Midwest, bringing significant rain and wet snow; accumulation is possible over high-terrain areas."
A Look Back, A Look Forward
It has been a long couple of years, but thankfully the market is steadily mending itself. The real estate buyer pool has been traumatized by a panicking, uphill market. The seller pool feels the pressure of where to go if they sell. Both sides are eager to get back on track this year.
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
