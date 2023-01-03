ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
101.5 WPDH

3 Nights of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in Pawling, NY

Damn the Torpedoes (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute) are set for 3 nights at Daryl's House Club. Tom Petty was an American treasure. Tom Petty had much success throughout his career selling over 80 million records worldwide. He was inducted with the Heartbreakers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. I got to see Tom Petty many times over the years including shows at the Beacon Theater in NYC, Madison Square Garden, and at Mountain Jam 2017 (Hunter Mountain, NY). Always a great rock show. He is so missed by many including me.
PAWLING, NY
FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
Power 105.5 Boise

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

4 Awesome Filipino Restaurants in CT

Are you looking for some Filipino restaurants in CT, but you’re finding them a bit hard to find? If so, you’ve come to the right place. For sure, authentic Filipino restaurants are few and far between in Connecticut, but there is a handful of them – and they’re all really good.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice

An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Access Health CT to Host in-Person Enrollment Fairs for Health Coverage

Access Health CT is hosting six enrollment fairs this month to help Connecticut residents enroll in or renew health coverage. The enrollment fairs will offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists so residents can enroll before Open Enrollment ends on January 15. Open Enrollment began on November 1, 2022, and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven see stark differences in 2022 homicide rates

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford and New Haven are two of Connecticut’s largest cities. They are close in size and population, but they saw some big differences in crime in 2022. Homicides in particular were up in Hartford and down in New Haven. Hartford saw the most homicides in two decades while New Haven cut […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

3 of the Most Devastating Snow Storms That Rocked Connecticut

When will Connecticut experience its first heavy snowfall of 2023? According to the Farmer's Almanac, heavy snow is predicted from the 16th - the 19th of January, stating that "Heavy snow (6 plus inches) for New England; lighter amounts farther south. Turning much colder." In February, the Farmer's Almanac predicts a "storm will sweep in from the Midwest, bringing significant rain and wet snow; accumulation is possible over high-terrain areas."
CONNECTICUT STATE
theorangetimes.com

A Look Back, A Look Forward

It has been a long couple of years, but thankfully the market is steadily mending itself. The real estate buyer pool has been traumatized by a panicking, uphill market. The seller pool feels the pressure of where to go if they sell. Both sides are eager to get back on track this year.
ORANGE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy