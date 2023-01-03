Insect Soup for the Soul: Q&A with Theresa Columbus, one of the creators of ‘Variety Show The Musical Play’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Baltimore Nurse Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Baltimore nurse will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor."Genevie Mayo is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4While 26-year-old Mayo does not have a known Instagram account, Rea…
Baltimore Weekend Events: Full Moon Hike, Game Night, Monologue Slam, and more.
If one of your resolutions for 2023 is to get out and do more, then we’ve got you covered. From a lantern hike to a game night to a monologue slam and more, check out this weekend’s lineup:. Louis Lortie, Thursday, Jan. 5, and Saturday, Jan. 7, Baltimore...
Baltimore Couple Lands New TV Show and Billboard in New York's Times Square
Dr Casay & Jay Claxton kicked off the new year with a billboard in NYC's Times Square promoting their new television show on the Daily Flash network. They sat down with Marc Clarke to talk about their new venture.
New Year. New Home? Call The Whit Harvey Group to Help
Where's Marty? Grabbing a slice at Pizza di Joey in Federal Hill
Hi Everyone!Day three of revisiting the people K2 and I found most interesting in 2022 took us to Federal Hill, Cross Street Market and Pizza di Joeys.The short of a long story is this; Joey Vanoni is a North Jersey guy. He learned the pizza trade by making pies while in high school. Joey ended up in the Navy, serving his country at a VERY high level. When his time in the Armed Forces ended, he could not find a job for his qualifications, so he fell back on what he knew, pizzas. He bought a truck and became quite popular, (and that is...
Documentary About Cambridge Premieres Monday Night
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new documentary is putting Cambridge on center stage, Monday night. The Documentary is called "Unpacking Cambridge: A Story of Rebirth and Reconciliation." Monday night's documentary aims to highlight the rebirth of Cambridge. In the 1960s the City of Cambridge struggled after operations ceased at the packing...
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Lunar New Year with inaugural concert
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform its inaugural Lunar New Year Concert on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Yue Bao, assistant conductor of the Houston Symphony Orchestra, will lead the orchestra in a concert that will feature the works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Antonín Dvořák, and Li Huanzhi.
BmoreArt’s Picks: January 3-9
This Week: Shanita Hubbard in conversation with D. Watkins at Enoch Pratt, Made in Baltimore Pop-Up closes, Baltimore Crankie Festival at Creative Alliance, artist talk with Micah E. Wood and Christopher J. Chester at Creative Alliance, A Feast In The Desert artist talk at The Peale, and the Howard Street Kiosk reception and artist talk at Current Space — PLUS Rapid Lemon Productions Variations Party and more featured opportunities!
Asian-fusion restaurant Ekiben expands to Riverside
Popular Asian-fusion restaurant Ekiben opened its third restaurant at 801 E. Fort Ave. in Riverside last week. The space was previously occupied by Bar Liquorice before it closed in 2019. Ekiben is owned by Steve Chu and Ephrem Abebe who became friends while attending UMBC. The company got its start...
New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County
ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
Big Dreams of Tiny Houses Fueled by $100,000 Mega 7s Win
A Navy veteran from Waldorf enjoyed a supersized $100,000 win on the oversized Mega 7s scratch-off. A super-sized Maryland Lottery Mega 7s scratch-off produced a super-sized surprise for a Waldorf woman. The $10 scratch-off the busy mother purchased while running errands produced a $100,000 top prize!. The lucky player, a...
Menorahs, Dreidels on Scooters Parade Through Baltimore
25 Menorah and Dreidel Scooters mounted with LED lights brought the joy and message of Chanuka to hundreds of passersby who were walking downtown Baltimore’s promenade and frequenting its shops and nightlife. Students at Yeshivas Lubavitch of Baltimore held a Chanuka Scooter Parade downtown on the first night of...
McFaul's IronHorse Tavern owners open seafood restaurant in Essex
The folks behind a popular Loch Raven Reservoir-area bar/restaurant have just opened a new restaurant on the waterfront in Essex.
Tuerk House is opening the doors to recovery
Tuerk House is a drug and alcohol recovery center in Baltimore. With its unique approach to rehabilitation, Tuerk House aims to transform the lives of those struggling with addiction. Marc Clark takes us to Tuerk House's Baltimore facilities, where Excutive Director Bernard Gyebi-Foster, MA, LCPC explains how Tuerk house is...
Movejunk.com Aims to Provide Baltimore, MD, with the Most Affordable Junk Removal Services to Support the Community
Move Junk.Com is a Baltimore-based junk removal and clean-up service that provides an efficient and cost-effective solution for junk removal. The company started as a real estate developer in Baltimore, MD, and has since grown to become a leading provider of junk removal services for homes and businesses in the city.
Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out
The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
Baltimore welcomes the first baby born into the new year
Baby Khy’reese Brower is believed to be the Baltimore region’s first Baby of 2023. He was born at 12:38am.
Students at Western High School use class project as a way to give back
Some Baltimore City School students are helping people stay warm this winter, and they're using their classroom hours to do it.
1 dead after 5 high school students shot at Baltimore shopping center
A high school student died Wednesday in a quintuple shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore, city police said. *UPDATE*(Jan. 5 - 8:00 a.m.) Police have identified the student who died as 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey. The Family of the victim has released a statement though attorney Thiru Vignarajah:
BPD confirms five shot at Edmondson Village Shopping Center
Baltimore Police are investigating after five people were shot Wednesday morning outside the Popeyes at Edmondson Village Shopping Center.
