selmasun.com
Authorities seek convict who escaped from work release job in Montgomery
Authorities are searching for a fugitive who left his work release job in Montgomery without permission and may be driving a stolen car. The fugitive has been identified as Linwood Harris, 53. He is described as a Black man standing at 5’11” in height, and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He is serving a 15-year sentence for a robbery in Russell County.
selmasun.com
Selma-Dallas County natives named to Troy University academic achievement lists
Troy University students from Dallas County have been named to the Chancellor's List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
selmasun.com
City of Montgomery taking applications for Mayor's Young Professional Council
The City of Montgomery is taking applications for the Mayor's Young Professional Council. "The program was established by Mayor Steven L. Reed in 2020 to enhance young professionals' voices in municipal and regional decision-making," says the city's Facebook page. The council is aimed at Montgomery professionals between 18 and 35...
selmasun.com
Shooting in Montgomery leaves two juveniles injured, 18-year-old dead
An 18-year-old teenager was killed and two juveniles were injured after a shooting in Montgomery on Tuesday night. According to AL.com police and fire medics received a call at 11:45 p.m. after the three who were shot entered a hospital. 18-year-old Willie Grant died of his injury. The shooting reportedly...
selmasun.com
Montgomery homes sustain damage from possible tornado
A possible tornado has caused damages in east Montgomery after a round of severe thunderstorms hit Alabama on Tuesday night. According to media reports homes, vehicles and a number of trees were damaged during the storms. An estimated 50 homes were damaged, said a report from AL.com. Despite the destruction...
