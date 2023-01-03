ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect arrested after being found sleeping on woman’s couch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man Friday after he was found allegedly intoxicated and sleeping on a woman’s couch on Madison’s north side. The woman told police that she walked out of her bedroom Friday night to see a stranger sleeping on her couch. According to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High Crossing Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. In an incident report, police said the...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Police Terminate A Chase With 2 Suspects In A Stolen Vehicle

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened just after 12 pm near Alpine and Guilford. Police were chasing a stolen Gold Subaru...
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

wearegreenbay.com

Intoxicated Wisconsin man allegedly points gun at people & fires round into ceiling, two arrested

CAMBRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody following an incident of recklessly endangering safety that included a firearm allegedly getting pointed at people. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 30 around 7 p.m., authorities were made aware of an allegedly intoxicated man that had a firearm. The man had reportedly been pointing the firearm at others in the residence and shot a round into the ceiling.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
LODI, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Not guilty plea entered for man charged in rural Dane County homicide

MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday for a man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County last year. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Online court records show he stood mute during an arraignment hearing and his bail was continued. RELATED: $850K...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County

Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Hit and Run Near Muscoda

Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Police report open investigation following fatal gunshot wound

Update: As a matter of clarification, Police Chief Dan Meyer told Fort Atkinson Online that the incident on Sunday was identified by the caller reporting it as a suicide. The department is unable to make any confirmations until a death investigation is completed. The Whitewater Police Department responded Sunday to...
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. deputies discover drugs after responding to shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two Village of Cambria residents were arrested after a weapon’s violation on Friday, according to the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m. Columbia County Dispatch Center received information about an intoxicated man firing gunshots in the ceiling of a residence. Deputies then responded to the residence and found two adults inside. The individuals were identified as 38-year-old Dale Deisinger and 41-year-old Caralee Dates. Officials say both residents were intoxicated and arrested.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

