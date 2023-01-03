Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Suspect allegedly stole Madison hotel ATM by loading it on a dolly, wheeling it away
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reports that it’s unclear how much cash was inside of an ATM that was wheeled out of a hotel lobby on the city’s east side. The suspect allegedly unplugged the ATM at the Main Stay Suites, located on the 5300 block...
nbc15.com
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect arrested after being found sleeping on woman’s couch
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man Friday after he was found allegedly intoxicated and sleeping on a woman’s couch on Madison’s north side. The woman told police that she walked out of her bedroom Friday night to see a stranger sleeping on her couch. According to...
Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High Crossing Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. In an incident report, police said the...
rockfordscanner.com
Police Terminate A Chase With 2 Suspects In A Stolen Vehicle
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened just after 12 pm near Alpine and Guilford. Police were chasing a stolen Gold Subaru...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Intoxicated Wisconsin man allegedly points gun at people & fires round into ceiling, two arrested
CAMBRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody following an incident of recklessly endangering safety that included a firearm allegedly getting pointed at people. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 30 around 7 p.m., authorities were made aware of an allegedly intoxicated man that had a firearm. The man had reportedly been pointing the firearm at others in the residence and shot a round into the ceiling.
nbc15.com
Madison teen accused of stealing car, causing 15-mile police chase before crashing
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old Madison resident after he and another suspect allegedly stole two vehicles and caused a 15-mile police pursuit. On Sunday shortly after 11 p.m., the Columbia County Dispatch Center received reports of people rummaging through cars near...
Madison woman accused of stealing food and tips, hitting restaurant owner
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman on Saturday after they said she hit and injured a restaurant owner on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the restaurant in the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road at around 11 p.m. The restaurant owner said the woman tried to steal another customer’s food, and took money from the...
wearegreenbay.com
14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin
LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
nbc15.com
Grant Co. officials gives investigation update one month after man went missing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One month after a man went missing, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update Thursday on its efforts to search for him. Officials stated that Ronald Henry, 34, was last heard from late the night of Sunday, Dec. 4, into the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 5.
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in rural Dane County homicide
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday for a man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County last year. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Online court records show he stood mute during an arraignment hearing and his bail was continued. RELATED: $850K...
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet...
Monroe woman accused of poisoning husband, putting him into coma
A Monroe woman is accused of poisoning her husband last year, temporarily sending him into a coma.
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One […]
x1071.com
One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
x1071.com
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Police report open investigation following fatal gunshot wound
Update: As a matter of clarification, Police Chief Dan Meyer told Fort Atkinson Online that the incident on Sunday was identified by the caller reporting it as a suicide. The department is unable to make any confirmations until a death investigation is completed. The Whitewater Police Department responded Sunday to...
nbc15.com
Columbia Co. deputies discover drugs after responding to shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two Village of Cambria residents were arrested after a weapon’s violation on Friday, according to the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m. Columbia County Dispatch Center received information about an intoxicated man firing gunshots in the ceiling of a residence. Deputies then responded to the residence and found two adults inside. The individuals were identified as 38-year-old Dale Deisinger and 41-year-old Caralee Dates. Officials say both residents were intoxicated and arrested.
Not guilty pleas entered for men accused of killing woman over inheritance
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Not guilty pleas were entered Tuesday for two men accused of killing a woman over an inheritance. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in the death of a Dodgeville woman in July 2021. RELATED: 2 Iowa County men charged in...
