Mercedes-Benz announces plans for own EV charging network
Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced plans to establish its own EV charging network spanning many major markets across the globe, including North America. The automaker made the announcement at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas, where it also said it aims to roll out more than 10,000 chargers by the end of the decade when its full lineup will consist of EVs only.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Lowe's Follows Comcast in Making a Terrible Choice for Customers
Robots make decent pizzas, acceptable lattes and, as I've experienced on multiple cruise ships, damn fine martinis. You can automate recipes, repetitive tasks, and really anything that follows specific parameters every time. But you can't automate customer service, especially when a customer has a problem. This, of course, has not...
Chevy gives look at 2024 Silverado EV tow testing
Prototypes for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV have been hitting public roads for the past six months, and Chevy has a video out that shows some of the testing that’s taking place. The video shows a prototype for the standard Work Truck commercial version aimed at businesses conducting a...
Kia Sportage Hybrid: Best Economy Car To Buy 2023
Times have changed since we started awarding the best economy cars for sale in the U.S. In just the past year, new car prices have surged, setting old standards of affordability aside. We recognize, though, that many car shoppers still need the lowest-price vehicle with the best value—and for 2023,...
Harman wants to embed sensors and microphones in cars to detect outside sounds
New car interiors are laced with speakers and microphones to support increasingly complex audio systems and voice recognition features. Now Harman wants to put this hardware on the outside of cars as well. At CES in Las Vegas, the Samsung-owned automotive supplier unveiled a sound and vibration sensor and microphone...
Tesla's Generation 3 Platform Will End All Other Gas and EV Companies
Tesla's 2nd generation platform is tops in the world and its 3rd generation platform is going to come out in a few months. This is going to end all other EV and gas car companies. Tesla's 2nd and 3rd generation platforms. In 8 weeks, we are going to have Tesla...
The Ford Ranger Is Losing the Mid-Size Truck Wars
The Ford Ranger is the Blue Oval's mid-size truck. Its sales numbers tell a confusing tale. The post The Ford Ranger Is Losing the Mid-Size Truck Wars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
The war premium that lifted crude oil prices to historic levels last year appears to be fading.
Ram 1500 BEV Concept electric pickup bows with three-row seating
In the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept revealed Thursday at CES, Stellantis’ truck brand showed how it plans to deliver an electric pickup in 2024. Put simply, it plans to carry on the competition that it’s waged against the Ford F-150 family, plus Chevy, GMC, and Toyota full-size trucks, translated into a new era of fully electric trucks.
Do Toyota Prius Batteries Ever Need To Be Replaced?
In recent years, Toyota Prius has become one of the most popular hybrid cars around. An important question for many prospective buyers is whether or not the Prius batteries need to be replaced eventually. In this article let's uncover the truth about replacing Toyota Prius batteries. Here are a few things you need to know.
US Car Sales Hit Lowest Level in 10+ Years
When carmakers release their 2022 sales figures this week, they’re unlikely to bring good news. Across the industry, American auto sales are projected to be 13.7 million for last year, the lowest number in more than 10 years, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing a forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.
Cadillac aims to enter F1 with Andretti
Cadillac will enter Formula One in partnership with Andretti Global, marking General Motors’ first foray into the series. GM and Andretti on Thursday announced the creation of Andretti Cadillac, an F1 team that will be based in the U.S. with a support facility in the U.K., but did not discuss a timeline for entering competition.
European Automakers Are In A Bad Spot
A recent report from Forbes highlights the very real risk European automakers in particular face as 2023 begins. With a global recession likely, analysts and economists seem mostly to agree more premium car brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz might see a diminishing appeal to shoppers. The same thing goes for many up-line models European automakers have come to depend upon with their fat profit margins and status appeal.
Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. Forget peak U.S. interest rates for a minute, markets already want to know when the Federal Reserve will start making cuts -- later this year, if money market futures are to be believed.
Inflation drops again as interest rate hikes hit home, NRF says
The country’s retail trade group says it’s still too soon to know if 2023 holds a recession for the economy, but continued hikes in interest rates increase the chances, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). While the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are intended to slow...
Kia Telluride: Best Family Car To Buy 2023
For the third year in a row, the Kia Telluride wins The Car Connection’s Best Family Car To Buy 2023. No stranger on the winner’s podium, the handsome three-row SUV won our top overall Best Car To Buy 2020 award when it was new that year, and its winning formula of macho looks, family room spaciousness, and premium grade features at a mainstream value continue to lead the pack.
National Survey Finds 67% of Small-to-Medium-Sized Business Owners and Executives Believe a Recession is Likely in 2023
However, 78% are optimistic their business will be in better shape. Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has released the results of its 2023 Economic Outlook Survey. The survey polled 1,000 small-to-medium-sized business owners and executives and explores predictions for 2023’s economic outlook in addition to measuring respondents’ thoughts on the likelihood of a looming recession and the effects inflation and rising interest rates have had on their organizations in 2022.
Gas prices dropped, rent was capped, and food became tax-free: Spain has been the most successful in taming inflation in the EU.
Spain has the lowest inflation rate in the EU. What are the Spanish under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez doing differently—and better? First and foremost, gas price caps and the rent brake are curbing prices. Next year, they will go one step further: VAT on basic foodstuffs will fall, making food cheaper in one fell swoop.
