Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers
Less than a month after kicking off production of its flagship solar EV the 0, Lightyear has begun teasing images of its second, much more affordable model, the Lightyear 2. Following an announcement this morning, Lightyear has opened up its waitlist to pre-order the Lightyear 2, which will be sold in the US, UK, and Europe. It promises to deliver over 500 miles of range on a single charge with the help of our Sun and start at an MSRP below $40,000.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
notebookcheck.net
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
Man Devastated as Tesla Stock Bombs with $10 Million Dollar Life Savings Loss
Layoffs are taking place across the country with tens of thousands of employees let go each day. As major health issues, shrinking 401k's, crypto winters, and the ongoing recession continue to throw the country into economic chaos, every dollar is seemingly worth more than gold.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
ktalnews.com
Kia Sportage Hybrid: Best Economy Car To Buy 2023
Times have changed since we started awarding the best economy cars for sale in the U.S. In just the past year, new car prices have surged, setting old standards of affordability aside. We recognize, though, that many car shoppers still need the lowest-price vehicle with the best value—and for 2023,...
msn.com
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
Looking back on 2022, it will be tempting for investors to focus solely on the agonizing downturn inflicted on the major U.S. stock market indexes. The bear market has mauled each one, but the worst performer -- by a country mile -- is the Nasdaq Composite. The tech-centric index began its descent more than a year ago and is still down by nearly 35% from its late 2021 high.
Good News Network
Incredible Time-Lapse Shows 12,000-Ton Bridge Being Slid into Place Above Highway in Record-Setting Feat
Incredible time-lapse footage shows a 12,600-ton bridge being slid into place across a highway in a world-record-setting engineering feat. Around 450 people spent 40 hours over the Christmas week slowly positioning the gigantic structure over the M42 in Warwickshire, England, at a speed of around 15 feet per hour. The...
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
ktalnews.com
Harman wants to embed sensors and microphones in cars to detect outside sounds
New car interiors are laced with speakers and microphones to support increasingly complex audio systems and voice recognition features. Now Harman wants to put this hardware on the outside of cars as well. At CES in Las Vegas, the Samsung-owned automotive supplier unveiled a sound and vibration sensor and microphone...
Opinion: The worst is over for the stock market
Mark Zandi writes that the worst is over for the stock market, as he expects that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its interest rate hikes and that a full-blown recession will not materialize this year.
View From Switzerland's Steepest Gondola Is Enough to Make Palms Sweat
Anyone with a fear of heights will want to avoid this.
ktalnews.com
Study: EV adoption faces critical cost barriers
Consumers are showing more interest in electric cars, but cost concerns are a critical barrier to further adoption, according to a new study. In its 2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study, consultancy Deloitte found that most Americans don’t feel ready for an EV. Just 8% of survey respondents said an EV was the preferred choice for their next vehicle, while 62% said they planned to stick with internal combustion. An additional 20% listed hybrids as their preference, with 8% casting a vote of confidence for plug-in hybrids (the remaining percentage was listed as “other”).
Equilibrium/Sustainability — California snowpack in good shape entering 2023
California’s snowpack — water stored in the form of snow in the Sierra Nevada — stood at 174 percent of the usual average for this time of year, according to the state Department of Water Resources (DWR). And more precipitation is coming: Later this week California is expected to be lashed by an atmospheric river —…
teslarati.com
Tesla analyst says stock is ‘oversold’ as ARK continues to buy up shares
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) analyst Dan Ives believes the automaker’s stock is being “oversold” as it combats a series of bearish headlines that have continued to hurt the share price. However, the slump continues to present buying opportunities for retail and institutional investors alike. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is still buying up shares, adding Tesla stock to its numerous ETFs with nearly every passing day.
Agriculture Online
John Deere unveils ExactShot, fully electric excavator at CES 2023
As the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, John Deere announces two new technologies – ExactShot and a fully electric excavator – during the keynote address. This important opening session featured John May, John Deere CEO. He is the first ag tech executive to lead this keynote. Jahmy...
DailyWealth
The 'Everything Crash' Could Set Up a Two-Year Rally
The demise of the 60/40 portfolio is overexaggerated... Last year, stocks and bonds crashed in unison – something we don't usually see. And the typical "balanced" portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds had one of its worst years on record as a result. It dropped more than 15%...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Rolex Starts New Year With New Price Increases
As has become its custom, Rolex has begun 2023 by raising prices on at least some of its watches, said a report from two Barclays bank analysts. The price of the most popular Rolex models rose around 1%–3% in the United Kingdom and U.S. markets, according to the report. The price increase was slightly higher in the United Kingdom (2.6%) than in the United States (2.2%), said analysts Richard Taylor and Pallav Mittal, who based their information on data from Watches of Switzerland.
ScienceBlog.com
Insulation only provides short-term reduction in household gas consumption
Insulating the lofts and cavity walls of existing UK housing stock only reduces gas consumption for the first year or two, with all energy savings vanishing by the fourth year after a retrofit, according to research from policy experts at the University of Cambridge. The latest study is the first...
Comments / 0