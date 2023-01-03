ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Poppy

By Noah Holloway
January 3rd – Meet Poppy!

Poppy is an 16 week-old female cat.

Poppy’s a little bit shy, but she’s really, really sweet when it comes down to it.

She’s soon to be spayed. So that is included in the adoption fee as well as she will be micro-chipped and up to date on all current vaccines and she loves to play with other kitties.

As you can see, she doesn’t mind being held, so she’ll definitely come around with a little bit of time.

If you are interested in Parsley he is at the SPEAK Animal Hospital .

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

