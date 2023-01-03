ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

World War I medals, jewelry stolen from Hingham home, police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5w9E_0k23WIwQ00

HINGHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating a housebreak in Hingham during which the rear door was forced open, rooms were ransacked and numerous items were stolen, police said.

On Dec. 30, residents returned home to their Adams Court home and found the rear door forced open, separating the dead bolt from the door frame. Police believe the home was burglarized sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 30.

The bedrooms had been ransacked through, and dresser drawers were pulled out and contents were tossed around. A pillow case was stolen from one of the bedrooms.

Police said several items were stolen from the home, including World War I medals, numerous pieces of jewelry, small amount of cash, two pairs of high-end sneakers, and a new Play Station 5.

Adams Court is a condominium complex is located between West and Beal streets and Bare Cove Park Drive near the Hingham Light Plant and Hingham DPW buildings.

Anyone who may have seen anything in this area during this time is asked to call Detective Michael Gervasi at 781-741-1443.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
WHITMAN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Westborough Police increasing patrols after 5 break-ins in 48 hour span

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are increasing patrols across one Worcester County town after several businesses and homes were broken into in the last two days. Westborough Police say they’re investigating five commercial and residential break-ins within a 48 hour period from Monday to Wednesday. Officers responding to Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street found the restaurant was ransacked, according to police, with an unidentified amount of money taken.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man in his 20′s who robbed a United States Postal Service employee at gunpoint in Peabody on Wednesday. Peabody police said the mail carrier was delivering letters on Veterans Memorial Drive when they were approached by an armed suspect from behind who demanded his keys to the Postal Boxes just before 12:30 p.m.
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dive teams find belongings of missing man near Salem beach

SALEM, Mass. — State and local dive teams find belongings of a missing Maine man near a Salem beach who was last seen in Peabody, Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News

Man stabbed outside Market Basket during parking space argument

A man was stabbed in a Market Basket parking lot Monday over an argument about a parking space, Chelsea police say. According to Chelsea Police Chief Kieth Houghton, the stabbing victim was transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Before he was transported to the hospital,...
CHELSEA, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police

Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
PEABODY, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
141K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy