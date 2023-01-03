Read full article on original website
Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & SafetyAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Biden to visit US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on SundayApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near El Paso
Swimming is a wonderful cardio workout that involves little to no strain on your joints and contributes to stamina and muscle tone. Additionally, it provides the chance to cross-train while engaging in aquatic exercises like HIIT and aerobics. Most importantly, it’s a great method of exercise while keeping cool, which...
KFOX 14
Record-breaking numbers amid migrant crisis strain resources at El Paso Salvation Army
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army served 26,927 total meals in El Paso in December, that is a 106 percent increase in monthly meals compared to October. The Salvation Army helps at the County Processing Center, providing a fixed feeding site as well as distribution of hygiene products. The operation is seeing anywhere from 500-1200 meals served per day.
KFOX 14
El Paso elementary school teacher wins free coffee for a year from Dunkin'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teacher was awarded free coffee for a year from Dunkin' Wednesday. Leslie Ponce, who teaches fourth grade at Purple Heart Elementary School, was nominated by her sister for the "Raise A Cup to Teacher" Sweepstakes and was named Texas' grand prize winner.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Entrepreneur turns frozen treats into booming business
Sylvia Terrazas began business in Las Cruces with a $1,500 microloan and a video rental store in a 300-square-foot rental property in 2000. In January, Terrazas will celebrate the fifth anniversary of Paleteria La Reyna Michoacana in the 3,500-square-foot building she owns at 870 E. Madrid Ave., just east of the intersection of Madrid and Solano Drive. And Terrazas has plans to expand even more in 2023, including the addition of a food truck.
KFOX 14
El Paso Public Library brings back 'Food for Fines' program to pay library fines
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Public Library and El Paso Animal Services are partnering with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank for the annual "Food for Fines" program. Starting Tuesday through Jan. 20 library patrons will be able to pay library fines by...
WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown
In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
KFOX 14
Food supply dwindles at El Paso shelter as migrant crisis persists
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
KFOX 14
El Paso mayor talks about next steps for Downtown arena, buildings in Union Plaza area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — City of El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser shed light on what will come next for the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, also known as the Downtown arena, and the buildings in the Duranguito neighborhood that the city purchased for the project. Leeser's response...
KFOX 14
El Paso city council to vote on future of downtown arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso got an update on the feasibility study done on the downtown arena project also known as Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built...
El Pasoans Encouraged To Donate Clothing Items To Kelly Community Clothes Closet
If you plan on spending the start of this new year cleaning out your closet then I have the perfect place where you can donate work attire you no longer need. Finding the perfect outfit for a job interview can sometimes be difficult, and The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief wants to relieve that extra stress for those in need.
KFOX 14
First snowfall of the new year leaves migrants in El Paso wet, cold
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Migrants in downtown El Paso were met with the cold after a mix of rain and snow fell over the Borderland Monday. Some migrants told KFOX14 their home countries are usually warm year-round and are not used to the El Paso cold. “It’s cold...
Immunize El Paso speaks on the new Omicron subvariant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso says the new XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is proving to be more contagious but there is no indication this variant causes more severe illness than any other omicron variant. XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40% of confirmed U.S. covid cases. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 is more contagious than prior […]
El Paso’s Beautiful Photos & Videos Of The Surprise Snow In 2023
Every year it's a gamble on when El Paso will get snow; usually we expect it in December or January. We're always hoping for snow in El Paso and well... we got it! This past Monday morning (January 2nd, 2023) surprised everyone with a beautiful white blanket of snow. We're...
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
Tasty Non Alcoholic Beers For The Sober Curious Brewed In Texas
Non - alcoholic beer is becoming a "thing" thanks in part to the sober - curious movement and there are several brewed in the lone star state. One is brewed right here in El Paso. The sober - curious movement has been growing steadily since about 2018. More and more...
KFOX 14
El Paso city leaders vote to 're-evaluate and repurpose' funds for Downtown arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council members on Tuesday voted to abandon the construction of a new Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, also known as the Downtown arena, in the Duranguito neighborhood in Union Plaza. The city will now look to "re-evaluate and repurpose" millions...
New Year, New Bundles of Joy! Meet El Paso’s First Babies of 2023
Happy birth day to El Paso’s first babies of 2023. Two Sun City families rang in the new year welcoming new additions to their fold. The first bundle of joy of the New Year was born at University Medical Center. This year that distinction belongs to Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza.
KFOX 14
Discovery at El Paso airport makes it on TSA's list of 'Top 10 Catches of 2022'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A discovery made at El Paso International Airport made it on the Transportation Security Administration's list of top 10 items found at airport security checkpoints in 2022. A TSA official found soiled money in crutches at the El Paso airport. "It's hard to imagine...
Breaking News: Police trying to capture man in West El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso Police are asking the public to avoid west El Paso near exit zero. As a helicopter is assisting in the desert area where the suspect is now at. Police are attempting to take the man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is developing story. […]
