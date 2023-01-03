ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near El Paso

Swimming is a wonderful cardio workout that involves little to no strain on your joints and contributes to stamina and muscle tone. Additionally, it provides the chance to cross-train while engaging in aquatic exercises like HIIT and aerobics. Most importantly, it’s a great method of exercise while keeping cool, which...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Record-breaking numbers amid migrant crisis strain resources at El Paso Salvation Army

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army served 26,927 total meals in El Paso in December, that is a 106 percent increase in monthly meals compared to October. The Salvation Army helps at the County Processing Center, providing a fixed feeding site as well as distribution of hygiene products. The operation is seeing anywhere from 500-1200 meals served per day.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Entrepreneur turns frozen treats into booming business

Sylvia Terrazas began business in Las Cruces with a $1,500 microloan and a video rental store in a 300-square-foot rental property in 2000. In January, Terrazas will celebrate the fifth anniversary of Paleteria La Reyna Michoacana in the 3,500-square-foot building she owns at 870 E. Madrid Ave., just east of the intersection of Madrid and Solano Drive. And Terrazas has plans to expand even more in 2023, including the addition of a food truck.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown

In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Food supply dwindles at El Paso shelter as migrant crisis persists

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso city council to vote on future of downtown arena project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso got an update on the feasibility study done on the downtown arena project also known as Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Immunize El Paso speaks on the new Omicron subvariant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso says the new XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is proving to be more contagious but there is no indication this variant causes more severe illness than any other omicron variant. XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40% of confirmed U.S. covid cases. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 is more contagious than prior […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Breaking News: Police trying to capture man in West El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso Police are asking the public to avoid west El Paso near exit zero. As a helicopter is assisting in the desert area where the suspect is now at. Police are attempting to take the man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is developing story. […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy