Marshalltown, IA

Marshalltown man dead after New Year’s Day crash

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who died in a one-vehicle accident on New Year’s Day in Marshalltown.

First responders were called to the 1600 block of West Lincoln Way at 9:10 a.m. January 1 st on a report of a crash, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. CPR was performed at the scene on 62-year-old Stephen Thompson of Marshalltown, and he was transported to Unity Point Hospital.

Police said Thompson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Marshalltown Police Department is continuing its investigation into the crash.

