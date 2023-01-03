ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

WBB: Hollins at Roanoke

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins and Roanoke College from the Cregger Center in Salem. Morgan Micallef led the Maroons with 14 points as Roanoke won 80-54.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake

The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

MBB: Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up between Eastern Mennonite and Roanoke College form the Cregger Center in Salem.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Officials expand search area for two men in Smith Mountain Lake

The Virginia Conservation Police have expanded their search area to look for two missing men who went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center to release barred owl

ROANOKE, Va. – One local barred owl is getting the chance to fly the nest, thanks to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. Center officials said the owl was brought to them on Sept. 17, 2021 from Danville as an adult. The bird was rescued after flying into a window at American National Bank and suffered from significant head trauma as a result.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County

Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase

At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar.
ROANOKE, VA
theunionstar.com

North Halifax Christmas

North Halifax celebrated the annual tree lighting on December 4 and Christmas parade on December 11 (running 16 miles in the county). Much of the community turned out to enjoy the holiday and fellowship with others in the area.
HALIFAX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Political Analyst talks election of new Speaker

The United States House of Representatives reconvened on Wednesday after failing to elect a new speaker.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Yopp, Betty Guilliams

At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Power restored in Lynchburg: AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Appalachian Power is reporting that about 1,450 of its customers are in the dark in the City of Lynchburg. Appalachian Power says the outage includes the area of West Lynchburg, Woodland, and Riverside. The estimated restoration time is Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Algor is short and stout but full of love and puppy kisses

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Anita Finkle and Mary Lou Lewis with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) brought one-year-old Algor to the WFXR News studio.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet

The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
DANVILLE, VA

