Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
WBB: Hollins at Roanoke
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins and Roanoke College from the Cregger Center in Salem. Morgan Micallef led the Maroons with 14 points as Roanoke won 80-54.
wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2.
wfxrtv.com
Galen College of Nursing opens new campus in Roanoke to address nursing shortage
Hospital Corporation of America Virginia Health System is welcoming a new Galen College of Nursing campus in Roanoke to help address the nursing shortage in the area.
wfxrtv.com
MBB: Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up between Eastern Mennonite and Roanoke College form the Cregger Center in Salem.
wfxrtv.com
Officials expand search area for two men in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police have expanded their search area to look for two missing men who went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2.
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center to release barred owl
ROANOKE, Va. – One local barred owl is getting the chance to fly the nest, thanks to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. Center officials said the owl was brought to them on Sept. 17, 2021 from Danville as an adult. The bird was rescued after flying into a window at American National Bank and suffered from significant head trauma as a result.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle.
wfxrtv.com
Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County
Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar.
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they'll be found.
theunionstar.com
North Halifax Christmas
North Halifax celebrated the annual tree lighting on December 4 and Christmas parade on December 11 (running 16 miles in the county). Much of the community turned out to enjoy the holiday and fellowship with others in the area.
wfxrtv.com
Political Analyst talks election of new Speaker
The United States House of Representatives reconvened on Wednesday after failing to elect a new speaker.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wfirnews.com
Roanoke 100-Miler keeping area active for the 11th year
Looking for a way to stay active this winter? Roanoke Parks and Rec may have a solution for you. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
NRVNews
Yopp, Betty Guilliams
At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
wfxrtv.com
Power restored in Lynchburg: AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Appalachian Power is reporting that about 1,450 of its customers are in the dark in the City of Lynchburg. Appalachian Power says the outage includes the area of West Lynchburg, Woodland, and Riverside. The estimated restoration time is Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Algor is short and stout but full of love and puppy kisses
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Anita Finkle and Mary Lou Lewis with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) brought one-year-old Algor to the WFXR News studio.
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet
The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
