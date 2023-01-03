ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon

Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
TheDailyBeast

NASA Mulls Using SpaceX to Rescue Astronauts After Russia’s Space Station Leak

On Dec. 15, NASA and its astronauts faced a scary situation when a Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the International Space Station sprung a massive coolant leak, shortly before a spacewalk was set to commence by a pair of Russian cosmonauts. The crew on board is safe and not in any immediate danger, but two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut were supposed to use the Soyuz vehicle to return back to Earth early next year. With the spacecraft’s status in limbo, NASA and Roscosmos (Russia’s space agency) have been trying to figure out their options for how to move forward.To...
WKBN

SpaceX rocket launch kicks off ambitious 2023 in space

On the heels of a record-breaking year, SpaceX kicked off the new year with its first rocket launch and landing of 2023. If Elon Musk has his way, this would be the first of nearly 100 launches for the rocket company this year, setting the pace for an ambitious year for private space companies.  A […]
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
TheConversationCanada

Canada's space technology and innovations are a crucial contribution to the Artemis missions

Fifty years ago this month was the last time humans walked on the surface of the moon, during the Apollo 17 mission. NASA recently took the first major step in returning humans to the moon with the Artemis I mission. Orion is an exploration spacecraft used in the Artemis I mission and is the most powerful rocket ever built. On Dec. 11, the uncrewed spacecraft returned to Earth after 25.5 days in space. With this mission, Canada is poised to embark on a new era of lunar exploration. I am a planetary geologist who studies rocks from the Earth, moon and Mars in...
The Independent

Nasa reaches out to SpaceX about rescue options following leak in space station’s Russian capsule

Nasa has reached out to SpaceX about rescue options after the crew aboard the International Space Station detected a leak in the Russian mission capsule that sent fluid spewing out into space.Last month the space station crew detected an “unexplained leak” from the Russian capsule just as cosmonauts were due to begin a routine spacewalk.The spray of fluid, described as a coolant leak, by a Nasa commentator was visible in the American space agency’s live video feed as a torrent of snowflake-like particles from the rear section of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule that had been due to take a...
10NEWS

SpaceX successfully launches first mission of 2023

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — As the whole world just finished ringing in the new year, SpaceX just successfully launched its first mission of 2023. Targeting a 9:56 a.m. launch Tuesday morning, the spacecraft engineering corporation blasted off the Falcon 9 rocket sending the Transporter-6 mission to low-Earth orbit. The...
sciencealert.com

Breathtaking Views of Earth, Moon Revealed by Danuri Lunar Orbiter

South Korea's first-ever lunar orbiter Danuri has sent black-and-white photos of the Moon's surface and Earth, the national space center said Tuesday. Danuri – a portmanteau of the Korean words for "Moon" and "enjoy" – was launched on a SpaceX rocket from the United States in August 2022 and entered lunar orbit last month.
Gizmodo

Newly Launched Solar Sail Is on Track to Unfurl in Low Earth Orbit

A new spacecraft could soon be soaring through Earth’s orbit while gently being pushed by photons emitted from the Sun. French aerospace company Gama launched its Gama Alpha solar sail mission to test out photonic propulsion technology, which keeps spacecraft in orbit without the need for fuel. The Gama Alpha cubesat was loaded on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and lifted off on Tuesday morning from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
satnews.com

STAR VIBE smallsat demo mission gains orbit via SpaceX’s Transporter-6 launch

The STAR VIBE mission, which is the product of a collaboration between the Wrocław-based company Scanway Space and the German company German Orbital Systems, was launched into orbit on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during the Transporter 6 mission. This a demo mission of two proprietary systems —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy