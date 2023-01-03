Read full article on original website
Starship: SpaceX will soon overtake NASA to have the world's most powerful rocket
SpaceX is preparing for the orbital launch of Starship, the massive fully reusable rocket it hopes to use to eventually send humans to Mars. SpaceX has explained in a regulatory filing that its test flight will last around 90 minutes and the beginning of its journey will see it roaring over the Gulf of Mexico as it makes its way to orbit.
UPDATE: SpaceX launch delayed, new launch time at 11:38 p.m.
SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night. The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 11:17 p.m.
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon
Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
NASA asks SpaceX whether it could return 3 astronauts from the ISS in the event of an emergency following a coolant leak in the Russian spacecraft
NASA asked SpaceX about using the Crew Dragon spacecraft to transport three astronauts back to Earth in case of an emergency with the Soyuz leak.
itechpost.com
SpaceX Surpasses Its Own Record for the Number of Rocket Launches in a Year
It seems that 2022 has been a busy year for SpaceX in terms of rocket launches. This year, the company recorded a whopping 61 missions, with the final one for 2022 blasted off last Thursday night, Digital Trends reported. This year's record surpassed SpaceX's previous numbers. In 2020, the commercial...
NASA Mulls Using SpaceX to Rescue Astronauts After Russia’s Space Station Leak
On Dec. 15, NASA and its astronauts faced a scary situation when a Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the International Space Station sprung a massive coolant leak, shortly before a spacewalk was set to commence by a pair of Russian cosmonauts. The crew on board is safe and not in any immediate danger, but two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut were supposed to use the Soyuz vehicle to return back to Earth early next year. With the spacecraft’s status in limbo, NASA and Roscosmos (Russia’s space agency) have been trying to figure out their options for how to move forward.To...
The best spaceflight stories of 2022 brought us across the solar system
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft made an epic flight to the moon, Russia invaded Ukraine and SpaceX set a few records.
SpaceX rocket launch kicks off ambitious 2023 in space
On the heels of a record-breaking year, SpaceX kicked off the new year with its first rocket launch and landing of 2023. If Elon Musk has his way, this would be the first of nearly 100 launches for the rocket company this year, setting the pace for an ambitious year for private space companies. A […]
Private Japanese lunar lander performs 2nd major maneuver on its way to the moon
The HAKUTO-R mission by Japan-based startup ispace performed its second major deep-space maneuver on Jan. 2, keeping it on course to reach the moon in April.
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Canada's space technology and innovations are a crucial contribution to the Artemis missions
Fifty years ago this month was the last time humans walked on the surface of the moon, during the Apollo 17 mission. NASA recently took the first major step in returning humans to the moon with the Artemis I mission. Orion is an exploration spacecraft used in the Artemis I mission and is the most powerful rocket ever built. On Dec. 11, the uncrewed spacecraft returned to Earth after 25.5 days in space. With this mission, Canada is poised to embark on a new era of lunar exploration. I am a planetary geologist who studies rocks from the Earth, moon and Mars in...
Nasa reaches out to SpaceX about rescue options following leak in space station’s Russian capsule
Nasa has reached out to SpaceX about rescue options after the crew aboard the International Space Station detected a leak in the Russian mission capsule that sent fluid spewing out into space.Last month the space station crew detected an “unexplained leak” from the Russian capsule just as cosmonauts were due to begin a routine spacewalk.The spray of fluid, described as a coolant leak, by a Nasa commentator was visible in the American space agency’s live video feed as a torrent of snowflake-like particles from the rear section of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule that had been due to take a...
South Korea's moon mission snaps stunning Earth pics after successful lunar arrival
South Korea's first moon mission is beaming back images of home from its position in low lunar orbit.
10NEWS
SpaceX successfully launches first mission of 2023
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — As the whole world just finished ringing in the new year, SpaceX just successfully launched its first mission of 2023. Targeting a 9:56 a.m. launch Tuesday morning, the spacecraft engineering corporation blasted off the Falcon 9 rocket sending the Transporter-6 mission to low-Earth orbit. The...
sciencealert.com
Breathtaking Views of Earth, Moon Revealed by Danuri Lunar Orbiter
South Korea's first-ever lunar orbiter Danuri has sent black-and-white photos of the Moon's surface and Earth, the national space center said Tuesday. Danuri – a portmanteau of the Korean words for "Moon" and "enjoy" – was launched on a SpaceX rocket from the United States in August 2022 and entered lunar orbit last month.
Gizmodo
Newly Launched Solar Sail Is on Track to Unfurl in Low Earth Orbit
A new spacecraft could soon be soaring through Earth’s orbit while gently being pushed by photons emitted from the Sun. French aerospace company Gama launched its Gama Alpha solar sail mission to test out photonic propulsion technology, which keeps spacecraft in orbit without the need for fuel. The Gama Alpha cubesat was loaded on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and lifted off on Tuesday morning from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
satnews.com
STAR VIBE smallsat demo mission gains orbit via SpaceX’s Transporter-6 launch
The STAR VIBE mission, which is the product of a collaboration between the Wrocław-based company Scanway Space and the German company German Orbital Systems, was launched into orbit on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during the Transporter 6 mission. This a demo mission of two proprietary systems —...
Last surviving astronaut from NASA's 1st successful crewed space mission, Apollo 7, dies at 90
Cunningham was one of three astronauts aboard the 11-day spaceflight that beamed live broadcasts as they orbited Earth in 1968, paving the way for the moon landing less than a year later.
61 launches! SpaceX celebrates record-breaking 2022
SpaceX took a little time to reflect on its history-making 2022 in the year's dying moments.
SpaceX launches Israeli reconnaissance satellite, lands rocket in final flight of 2022
You can watch SpaceX's final launch of 2022 for free as the company aims for its 61st mission of the year, nearly doubling the mark set in 2021.
