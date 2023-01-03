ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport police identify victim of fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community

By Emily Hibbitts, Slater Teague
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Kingsport.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) says officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in the Sevier Terrace community.

Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting

Mark A. Miller, 57, of Kingsport, died from what appears to be ‘multiple gunshot wounds,’ a KPD release confirmed.

(Photo: WJHL)

According to the KPD, a person of interest has been identified and is in custody on unrelated charges.

The police department believes the shooting was an “isolated incident” and there is no danger to the public.

No further details have been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

