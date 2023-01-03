Cepton Debuts Slimmer, More Powerful Software Definable LIDAR

Cepton Inc., a Silicon Valley-based innovator of high-performance LIDAR solutions with a center of excellence in Troy to support metro Detroit auto manufacturers, announced today the unveiling of its new LIDAR system, the Vista-X120 Plus.

The Vista-X120 Plus is a slim, software definable, top-end automotive LIDAR for real-time adaptive 3-D perception.

“The Vista-X120 Plus’ upgraded scanning mechanism enables extremely dense point clouds, while simplifying software algorithms for efficient sensor calibration and dynamic perception,” says Mark McCord, chief technology officer and co-founder at Cepton.

Embodying the automotive industry’s biggest trends — safety, autonomy, software definability, and electrification — it packs in Cepton’s next-generation innovations, enhancing LIDAR performance without compromising reliability, size, power efficiency, and cost.

“Our proprietary ASIC chip enables optimal signal processing to further maximize LIDAR efficiency and performance,” says McCord. “The tunable ROI (Region of Interest) helps the vehicle perception better focus on potential hazards across different driving scenarios. In spite of its significantly elevated performance and flexibility, the Vista-X120 Plus consumes less than 18 watts of power, which is exceptional for long-range LIDARs and will be important for integration into electric vehicles.”

The system has been recognized in the CES 2023 Innovation Award program in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category. It will be showcased during CES in Las Vegas at booth No. 5553 at the Las Vegas Convention Center – West Hall from Jan. 5-8.

The Vista-X120 Plus advances Cepton’s vision for mass-market LIDAR adoption. Expanding on Cepton’s commercially scalable Vista-X90 LIDAR, which will be deployed in the company’s flagship ADAS LIDAR series production program, the Vista-X120 Plus offers significantly higher performance and embeddability: a 500 percent increase in data rate, 30-degree wider field of view, more than 20 percent reduction in size, and 50 percent reduction in height.

With its software definable ROI, the Vista-X120 Plus enables higher dynamic perception capabilities. Its tunable central field of view with increased angular resolution enables higher accuracy in the detection and classification of key objects in a given driving scenario.

The ROI is configurable in real time in both horizontal and vertical directions, unlocking a higher level of intelligence and efficiency, while making the LIDAR sensor versatile and adaptive to various use cases.

