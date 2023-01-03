ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW’s WYNDD and Rocky Mountain Herbarium Launch Species Photo Gallery

The Wyoming Natural Diversity Database (WYNDD) and the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, both located at the University of Wyoming, recently teamed up to create a shared online Species Photo Gallery. The gallery features Wyoming’s wild plants and animals, represented by nearly 7,500 photos of more than 1,650 species and taken by...
