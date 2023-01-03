FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (14-3, 1-1 SEC) looks to keep the momentum rolling on Thursday night, as the Razorbacks host Florida (12-3, 1-1 SEC) on SEC Network+. Both teams are coming off their first wins in conference play, and Arkansas hopes to pick up a win in a series the Razorbacks trail, 30-12. Tipoff is set at 7 p.m. inside the confines of Bud Walton Arena in a white out game, in which fans are encouraged to wear white. The game’s sponsor is JB Hunt.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO