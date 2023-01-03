Read full article on original website
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Smith Jr. seeing specialist for knee, will not be at Bud Walton Arena for Arkansas-Missouri
It’s no surprise that Arkansas’ uber-talented freshman Nick Smith Jr. will not be suiting up for the Razorbacks Wednesday night against Missouri. It is, however, surprising that Smith will not even be at Bud Walton Arena, according to a team spokesperson. The former 5-star prospect is seeing a...
bestofarkansassports.com
Jimbo Fisher Throws Wrench into Barry Odom’s “UNLV Razorbacks” + Other Arkansas Coaching Ties
It turns out that Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman may have to deal with Bobby Petrino every year after all. After a brief stint as UNLV’s offensive coordinator, the former Arkansas coach will instead make his return to the FBS ranks as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/5: Second Half Surge
Good morning. Razorback basketball is back in full swing, with the men’s team coming off a clutch ranked win, and the women’s team set to play tonight. Go inside the locker room following last night’s victory to hear from Coach Muss and plenty more. Now, what’s all...
5newsonline.com
Bentonville alum first in-state Razorback gymnast since 2012
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks represent the state of Arkansas. Yet no one from the state of Arkansas has represented Razorback gymnastics since 2012. That is until Lauren Williams suits up for the Gymbacks this season. When asked what about the opportunity to represent the Razorbacks, Williams responded with...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Smith Named Perfect Game Preseason All-American
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has been named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game. The left-hander, who earned third-team praise from the publication, went 7-2 with a 4.66 ERA in 77.1 innings on the mound last season as a true freshman. Smith struck out 90 and limited opposing hitters to a .232 batting average.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Razorbacks Host Gators Thursday Night
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (14-3, 1-1 SEC) looks to keep the momentum rolling on Thursday night, as the Razorbacks host Florida (12-3, 1-1 SEC) on SEC Network+. Both teams are coming off their first wins in conference play, and Arkansas hopes to pick up a win in a series the Razorbacks trail, 30-12. Tipoff is set at 7 p.m. inside the confines of Bud Walton Arena in a white out game, in which fans are encouraged to wear white. The game’s sponsor is JB Hunt.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks at No. 4 in Perfect Game Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is ranked No. 4 in Perfect Game’s first top 25 of the year. It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the publication’s preseason poll since 2013, when the Hogs began the year at No. 2. Perfect Game is the second of the six...
Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton to visit Hogs
The five-day window for transfers to take visits begins Wednesday, and another key target has been added to Arkansas' list. Former Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Wednesday and Thursday, a source confirmed to HawgSports on Monday. Thornton, 6-4, 200, is a former Top100...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs+ Announces Three-Part Documentary Series Celebrating 100 Seasons of Arkansas Men’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In celebration of the 100th season of Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball, Hogs+ today announced a feature documentary that will tell the complete story of the program’s century-long tradition. With a total run time of 80 minutes, the documentary spans the earliest days of the...
talkbusiness.net
Graham family donates to UA’s Anthony Timberlands Center
Tim and Beverly Graham of Springdale and their family have donated $300,000 toward the construction of the $33.5 million Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center is under construction in south Fayetteville with an anticipated completion date of fall 2024....
talkbusiness.net
Corporate sale, controversial demolition part of top Fort Smith metro news in 2022
The $435 million sale of Van Buren-based USA Truck to a company based in Germany, and Fort Smith voter approval of a tax extension package valued at more than $210 million were some of the key news in the metro during 2022. Following are the top five stories, followed by...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza and Taproom to open Fayetteville location Jan. 8
A pizza chain is set to open a location in north Fayetteville this month. Locals Ben and Monica Roberts will open a franchisee restaurant for a Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza in the Uptown Apartments + Shops building at 3959 N. Steele Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 8. The menu...
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
KHBS
Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
fayettevilleflyer.com
College Avenue redesign includes medians from North Street to the mall
An upcoming phase of the ongoing overhaul of North College Avenue will include a series of medians, similar to those installed in the downtown Fayetteville area several years ago. The new medians, however, could include an artistic touch not often seen in typical streetscape designs. The work, which began in...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith teens have been found
The two teens were last seen in the care of Valley Behavioral according to Fort Smith Police.
This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?
YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
