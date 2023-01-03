Fatal crash involved ‘unknown circumstances,’ federal investigators report

Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Wheaton Police Investigate Possible Hit-And-Run Crash That Left Woman Dead Monday
Wheaton Police are seeking surveillance video relating to the death of a woman found lying on the road Monday night after a possible hit-and-run collision. Authorities responded to the 900 block of Roosevelt Road after receiving a 911 call from a motorist. Paige M. Donahue, a 31-year-old Wheaton resident, suffered...
1 killed, 2 hurt in Loop crash after victim struggles with attempted carjackers, police say
An attempted carjacker was killed and two others were hurt after vehicle crashes in Loop, Chicago police say
wjol.com
Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
An 18-year-old from Bolingbroook was killed in a Monday night single car accident on Interstate 55. It was 11:40 pm on January 2nd that a Grey Hyundai Elantra was on I-55 SB near Renwick Road when the driver appears to have lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. The...
WIFR
One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County
LYNNVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman is dead Monday after a crash involving a vehicle vs. a semi-truck in Lynnville, Ill. First responders arrived just before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and Mulford Road for aid. During the investigation, Ogle County deputies learned that the woman drove through a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a semi-truck.
nrgmediadixon.com
19-Year-Old Driver Arrested After Trying to Elude Police During Traffic Stop
Just after midnight on Wednesday, Ogle County Deputies attempted to stop a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Montague Road from Pecatonica Road at a high rate of speed. Deputies gave chase after the Honda before the Honda pulled over at Montague Road and Spielman Road. After investigation, Deputies arrested 19-year-old...
Woman found dead in Wheaton may have been hit-and-run victim: police
A 31-year-old Wheaton woman may have been the victim of a hit-and-run incident in the western suburb earlier this week, police say. The public is urged to offer information.
CBS News
Police investigate after shots fired in Lake in the Hills; no injuries reported
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after someone fired shots at a property in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Deer Path Road around 6:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. Responding officers...
Woman killed after crashing into semi in Ogle County
LYNNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Monday night after failing to yield at a stop sign and slamming into a semi-truck, authorities said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 64 and Mulford Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said the woman, later identified […]
Drugged DUI charge for 18-year-old driver in Kane County crash that killed siblings: report
The 18-year-old is next due in court on Friday, Jan. 6
Water bottle thrown, shots fired in possible road rage incident in Joliet
Joliet police detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Police report open investigation following fatal gunshot wound
Update: As a matter of clarification, Police Chief Dan Meyer told Fort Atkinson Online that the incident on Sunday was identified by the caller reporting it as a suicide. The department is unable to make any confirmations until a death investigation is completed. The Whitewater Police Department responded Sunday to...
WSPY NEWS
Suspect leaves scene after crash with Yorkville restaurant
The Yorkville Police Department says the suspect in a crash with another vehicle and an exterior wall of a downtown Yorkville restaurant fled the scene. The police department says officers were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of S. Bridge Street just before five Tuesday evening. Police say...
nrgmediadixon.com
Police Respond to a Call of a Stabbing Victim, One Person Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder
Shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 200 block of 1st ave. in Forreston for a report of a stabbing victim. After a short investigation, Deputies arrested 41-year-old Jeremy Jones of Byron, for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon, and improper container/driver. Jones was also cited for no insurance and speeding.
Family of Pastor Killed in Fatal Crash Questions Why Suspect Was Only Given Speeding Ticket
A family is asking a valid question in Illinois. After a driver killed a family member on the Lincoln Highway back in May, the suspect has only been charged with speeding and has not been implicated in his death. According to NBC Chicago, Pastor Neely Dotson, 87 years old at...
Kenosha County announces Major Crash Assistance Team
A new multi-jurisdictional Major Crash Assistance Team has been activated in Kenosha County, the sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
WSPY NEWS
Joliet man arrested after gun mishap
Joliet police arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of accidentally shooting himself and a 17-year-old on Tuesday in the 600 block of Clement Street. Police say that Xavier Garcia is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, and not having a FOID.
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
WQAD
Clinton police continue investigation into Clinton man shot and killed New Year's Day
42-year-old Randy Weimerskirch was taken to Mercy One Clinton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. This after being found with a gunshot wound.
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
