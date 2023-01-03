ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin's family releases statement, asks for prayers

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

The family of McKees Rocks native and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is asking for prayers after the former Pitt and Central Catholic graduate went into cardiac arrest after a collision during Monday Night Football.

In a statement, the family said in full:

On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country

We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and health care professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.

Thank you,

The Hamlin Family

Hamlin got up, but then immediately collapsed.

CPR was administered for over 15 minutes. His heart was restarted and he was transported to the hospital.

Hamlin is known for his charity work  in the area, especially in his hometown of McKees Rocks.

Pastor James Hogan of “Faithbridge Community Church” tells brother station KDKA Radio that he’s known Hamlin since 2005.

He shared part of the prayer he said after he learned of the cardiac arrest.

“I said lord, Damar is a victory for this town that needs victories, please don’t let this be a moment where that victory is taken away,” Hogan said.

