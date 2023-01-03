Read full article on original website
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
New year starts off mild, cold and rain move in midweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says the unseasonable temps will linger for the first half of the week before rain moves in, bringing cold with it heading into the weekend.
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Cloudy with mild temperatures Monday
Forecast: Today will feature more clouds overall, but there will be some brighter breaks at times. The mild stretch continues with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, we remain dry today. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s for most of the area... some 30s in the distant NW 'burbs. Some fog likely develops late at night.Looking Ahead: Heading into Tuesday, the mild temps continue but things turn a bit unsettled. A few showers could be around tomorrow morning, but the best bet at a period of widespread showers moves in for midday, mainly 10am and after. As of now, much of the steadiest will be for the northern half of our area, from the city and points to the north. Far southern locations may not pick up much of anything. While some briefly heavier bouts are possible, mainly to the north, it's overall just another nuisance rain-maker. No flooding concerns are expected, and much of the activity quickly exits by late afternoon. For Tuesday evening and Wednesday, things stay unsettled with scattered showers/drizzle around. After highs in the 50s tomorrow, temps Wednesday could easily get into the 60s.
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
WJCL
Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
BBC
2022 Weather Review: Sunshine, showers and cold snaps
Sunshine, showers and cold snaps - 2022 was a year of extremes. It began in the middle of Northern Ireland's fourth warmest winter since 1884. All three meteorological winter months - December 2021, and January and February 2022 - recorded monthly temperatures at least 1C above average. It was still...
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
First Alert Weather: Foggy start, followed by stray afternoon showers
Forecast: Expect some fog and pockets of drizzle this morning, then we'll see some breaks overhead this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower here and there. It will be about 10 degrees cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s. A few showers will push through tonight with even colder air in place... 40s/30s. As for tomorrow, it will be chilly with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the upper 40s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 40s. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow/rain showers late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s.
First Alert Weather: Highs expected to hit 60s
Forecast: Today will be unseasonably warm with showers after 2/3PM. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with some records in jeopardy. Leftover showers/drizzle push through tonight. Temps will fall to around 50. As for tomorrow, there's a chance of some morning drizzle, otherwise it will be a drier day. It will be cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be chilly with a few nuisance showers around the area. Expect highs in the upper 40s. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. As for Sunday, there's a chance of snow/rain showers late in the day. Expect highs in the 40s.
natureworldnews.com
Pacific Storm Systems to Hit Western US with Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, and Strong Winds This Weekend
Pacific storm systems will strike the Western US this weekend with heavy rain, mountain snow, and strong winds, according to US weather authorities. The looming adverse weather comes as a separate system batters the eastern part of the country, with multiple casualties and travel chaos reported. NWS Weather Forecast. The...
natureworldnews.com
[UK Weather] Unsettled Rain and Localized Flooding to Unload This Week; Portions of Scotland Under Yellow Warning
According to a recent report, the weather in the United Kingdom could expect more unsettled rain and windy conditions this week. Meanwhile, portions of Scotland are under the yellow warning. Bringing an umbrella and raincoat jacket would be recommendable this week as rounds of rain could unload anytime. Heavier rain...
