ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Will Kyle Hudson’s departure impact Oscar Gonzalez’s development in right field? (Podcast)

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach

More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Cubs latest signing may take them out of running for Trey Mancini

The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms with first baseman Eric Hosmer, and he already has a big supporter in starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. The Chicago Cubs have filled a variety of needs through free agency this offseason. They brought in a shortstop in Dansby Swanson, a starting pitcher in Jameson Taillon, an outfielder in Cody Bellinger, and a catcher in Tucker Barnhart. The team did have a need at first base still, but they finally addressed in the form of a former four-time Gold Glove winner and World Series champion.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Minaya named adviser to Yankees GM; joins Sabean, Hendry

NEW YORK (AP) — Omar Minaya joined the New York Yankees on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations, making him the third former general manager in current GM Brian Cashman's front office. The 64-year-old Minaya was Major League Baseball's first Latino general manager with the Montreal Expos...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dodgers Rumors: Red Sox Video Replay Coordinator From 2018 Cheating Scandal Hired

The Los Angeles Dodgers have remained quiet as they are nearing the MLB luxury tax threshold and need to decide on the future of Trevor Bauer with the team. They have until Friday to make their decision, and that is surely at the forefront of roster planning and discussions among the front office and ownership group. However, they did make an addition to their coaching staff, and one that comes with some controversy of his own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyNorthwest.com

Talking Mariners Podcast: Making sense of offseason, 2023 outlook

New Year, new podcast, and for this edition of Talking Mariners, Gary Hill joins me from his frozen abode in need of a hot stove perhaps more than anyone listening. You know Gary from Mariners Radio Network broadcasts as well as host of the official Seattle Mariners Podcast, and he is always up for baseball talk – even when he is dealing with a broken furnace. Unfortunately there has not been much fuel for the fire when it comes to Mariners moves, but there was plenty to talk about nevertheless.
SEATTLE, WA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy