Will Kyle Hudson’s departure impact Oscar Gonzalez’s development in right field? (Podcast)

Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
How does legal sports betting in Ohio impact the Guardians, MLB? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legal sports betting arrived in Ohio on Jan. 1 and the 2023 Major League Baseball season is certain to see a significant impact in Cleveland. Fans will be able to place bets using mobile apps and at local sportsbooks, and plans could be in the works to bring gambling into ballparks sooner rather than later.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach
More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
chatsports.com
Mets Morning News: The Correa posting will continue until morale improves
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links. With the holidays in the rearview, talks between the Mets and Carlos Correa’s camp are expect to pick up again soon. Anthony DiComo caught you up on where things stand with Correa. Under the assumption...
Cubs latest signing may take them out of running for Trey Mancini
The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms with first baseman Eric Hosmer, and he already has a big supporter in starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. The Chicago Cubs have filled a variety of needs through free agency this offseason. They brought in a shortstop in Dansby Swanson, a starting pitcher in Jameson Taillon, an outfielder in Cody Bellinger, and a catcher in Tucker Barnhart. The team did have a need at first base still, but they finally addressed in the form of a former four-time Gold Glove winner and World Series champion.
What Was the Chicago Cubs' Best Move of the Off-Season?
The Chicago Cubs have had a rather active winter, signing free agents Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Tucker Barnhart and Eric Hosmer. But what was the best acquisition the Cubs made this off-season? Jack Vita weighs in.
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
FOX Sports
Minaya named adviser to Yankees GM; joins Sabean, Hendry
NEW YORK (AP) — Omar Minaya joined the New York Yankees on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations, making him the third former general manager in current GM Brian Cashman's front office. The 64-year-old Minaya was Major League Baseball's first Latino general manager with the Montreal Expos...
Dodgers News: LA Adds New Hitting Game Planner from Sox
He was recommended for the role by two Dodgers.
Washington Nationals Plug Hole at First Base with Former Mets' Top Prospect
Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Nationals reached an agreement on a one-year, $2 million deal with former New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Yankees hire longtime Giants exec Brian Sabean
Brian Sabean is back with the New York Yankees after 30 seasons in the San Francisco Giants’ front office. The
DraftKings Ohio: sign up bonus for first full weekend of sports betting
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s a way for new DraftKings Ohio customers to tackle this week’s action with a no-brainer welcome offer. All it takes...
Angels News: LA Will Lean Into Versatility Next Season, Says GM Minasian
They've added a lot of guys who can play all over the field.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Rumors: Red Sox Video Replay Coordinator From 2018 Cheating Scandal Hired
The Los Angeles Dodgers have remained quiet as they are nearing the MLB luxury tax threshold and need to decide on the future of Trevor Bauer with the team. They have until Friday to make their decision, and that is surely at the forefront of roster planning and discussions among the front office and ownership group. However, they did make an addition to their coaching staff, and one that comes with some controversy of his own.
MyNorthwest.com
Talking Mariners Podcast: Making sense of offseason, 2023 outlook
New Year, new podcast, and for this edition of Talking Mariners, Gary Hill joins me from his frozen abode in need of a hot stove perhaps more than anyone listening. You know Gary from Mariners Radio Network broadcasts as well as host of the official Seattle Mariners Podcast, and he is always up for baseball talk – even when he is dealing with a broken furnace. Unfortunately there has not been much fuel for the fire when it comes to Mariners moves, but there was plenty to talk about nevertheless.
CBS Sports
Yankees hire Omar Minaya in advisory role as front office refresh continues
The New York Yankees have added another veteran executive to their front office. The Yankees have hired former New York Mets GM Omar Minaya as an advisor to baseball operations, the team announced Thursday. The Yankees recently hired former San Francisco Giants GM Brian Sabean as an executive advisor. Minaya,...
Yardbarker
Red Sox finalize 2023 coaching staff by making addition of new first base coach official
The Red Sox have have finalized their coaching staff for the 2023 season, the team announced earlier Wednesday morning. As part of Wednesday’s announcement, Boston officially named Kyle Hudson the club’s new first base coach and outfield instructor. Hudson, who spent the previous three seasons with the Guardians...
Comments / 0