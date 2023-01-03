ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

'Long overdue': Marion County Democratic Party ends controversial slating process

By Ko Lyn Cheang, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4iKO_0k23Uf7R00

The Marion County Democratic Party has ended the controversial election practice known as slating almost a year after the process came under fire from Black leaders within the party.

With the Marion County Republican Party also expected to end the practice ahead of this year's municipal elections, Marion County's idiosyncratic tradition of slating, out of step with the vast majority of counties in the state, could finally see its end.

Marion County Democratic Party Chair Myla Eldridge announced Sunday that effective immediately, the party will end its pre-primary convention and endorsement process and move to what she called an open primary starting with this May’s municipal primary election.

“For years making this change has been debated within our party, and in 2023 it’s time to move forward,” said Eldridge.

Slating is a process by which precinct committee persons — who are party officials that are technically elected, but are instead often appointed to fill open positions by the party chair — decide which candidate gets the party’s endorsement ahead of the primary election. Party endorsement was for a long time seen as valuable to candidates and also helped parties clear the primary field.

"(Slating) is really a relic of the past," Julia Vaughn, executive director for political accountability group Common Cause Indiana, told IndyStar in December. She said ending the process was long overdue.

"Slating has allowed the party bosses to control who has access to the ballot and who has the ability to run for local office here," she said at the time, "and I don’t think that’s always provided voters with the best candidate."

She added that the end of slating would help the Marion County Democratic Party survive what she called a civil war.

Last February, many Black Democratic politicians bucked the tradition of slating and called for an end to the process by refusing to seek the party's endorsement.

At the time, they said it entrenched establishment power and placed Black and Latino candidates at a disadvantage. The legislators who refused to seek party endorsement ahead of the primary election last year included Indianapolis state Rep. Robin Shackleford, who is running for mayor this year.

Shackleford told IndyStar the end of slating was a victory, adding that slating imposed financial barriers for candidates through costly slating fees that ran well over a thousand dollars and put power in the hands of a small group of party officials, rather than voters.

Under the open primary system, Democratic candidates will file to run as a Democrat in the primary but will no longer be endorsed by the Marion County Democratic Party prior to the primary election.

Impact of slating on 2023 mayoral race

All three Democratic mayoral candidates welcomed the end of slating ahead of what could be a hotly contested Democratic mayoral primary election with at least two highly qualified, longtime politicians vying for the spot — incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett and Shackleford.

"While there were historic reasons for its existence, it has become clear in recent years that the decades-old convention endorsement process no longer serves a purpose," Hogsett wrote in a statement released Sunday.

He had called for the end of slating in May last year.

Shackleford said ending slating levels the playing field in the mayoral race and every other election.

"Now the mayor won't have the backing of the precinct committee members that he, along with the previous party chair, (Kate Sweeney-Bell), helped put in place," she said.

Democratic mayoral candidate and political consultant Gregory Meriweather said slating was undemocratic and made it such that candidates had to be part of an "old boys' club" in order to successfully for office.

Marion County Republicans likely to end slating too

Marion County Republican Party chair Joe Elsener told IndyStar at the end of November that his party, too, was in the process of ending slating and moving toward normal primary elections.

"It's probably time to move in a different direction and away from slating," he said.

The primary is May 2. The general election is Nov. 7.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

Comments / 1

Related
Indianapolis Recorder

Analysis: Who will own the end of slating for Marion County Democrats?

Local Democrats finally did away with slating, that weird, controversial, complicated candidate endorsement process that by the end of its life left as many people fuming as it did fed. Just in time, too, because this year Indianapolis voters will elect a new mayor and city-county council members. Unlike in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Marion County Democrats do away with slating

Marion County Democrats will no longer use a controversial candidate endorsement process that many have criticized as a method to perpetuate favoritism and insider trading. Marion County Democratic Party Chair Myla Eldridge announced the change to the pre-primary endorsement process, called slating, in a press release Jan. 1. The move to an open primary is effective immediately.
MARION COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Laura Campbell will not seek re-election to Carmel City Council

The Reporter has learned that Carmel City Council member Laura Campbell will not seek reelection this year. Campbell released the following statement regarding her decision:. “After much consideration, I have decided that I will not run for reelection to the Carmel City Council. I will continue to serve as city councilor through the end of the year, and I will work with whoever is elected to the North District council seat to ensure a smooth transition in 2024.”
CARMEL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Asher announces campaign to remain City of Shelbyville's Clerk Treasurer

Scott Asher has announced his intention to seek re-election to his current Clerk Treasurer position for the City of Shelbyville. Asher, 51, served on the Shelby County Council from 2008 to 2019 and, most recently, has served as Clerk Treasurer for the city since 2020. Asher and his wife, Christina,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

After two record-breaking years, Indianapolis sees fewer homicides

After two consecutive years of record-breaking homicide numbers, Indianapolis saw a decrease in killings in 2022. The city had 212 criminal homicides in 2022, a 15.87 percent decrease compared to the year before. There were 252 criminal homicides in 2021 and 215 in 2020. There were also about 13 percent fewer non-fatal shootings this past year compared to 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Philly

Bryan Kohberger stopped twice by state police in Indiana en route to Pa.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police released body camera video showing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four college students in Idaho, being pulled over along with his father on Dec. 15. The pair was driving from Washington to Pennsylvania, a trip they had pre-planned.According to Indiana State Police, Kohberger was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely."Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.That same day, a Hancock County, Indiana sheriff's deputy also pulled Kohberger over, also for "following too closely."Both times, authorities say Kohberger was given a verbal warning.Kohberger waived extradition Tuesday before a judge in a Monroe County courtroom.Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last week, charged with first-degree murder and burglary.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Simon malls ignore security questions

Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security. Simon malls ignore security questions. Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy