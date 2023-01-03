ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

'Her legacy lives on through music': Maine Piano Festival honors teacher’s heart

By Special to Seacoastonline
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O89ug_0k23UYtE00

SANFORD — When folks remember Hanna Powell, they remember a strong, talented woman who loved music and teaching music, particularly to children.

"The idea behind the competition is to support talented young musicians who want to pursue their hopes and dreams in music," said her husband Dr. Andy Powell, who sponsors the festival.

Hanna Powell died in 2017 after a long battle with breast cancer. A talented pianist, organist, and music teacher, Hanna taught at St. Thomas School in Sanford as a part-time music teacher from 2012-2016. She was qualified to teach at the college level, but she chose to teach children.

"She loved music, loved teaching music to those of all ages, but in particular children and young musicians," said Dr. Powell, who lives in Sanford with their sons Patrick and Jonathan. "It was important to her that they had fun with it."

In her teaching she liked to emphasize variety and bring children's music from different countries, teaching on recorders, African drums, chimes, bells, and boomwhackers. She also taught private piano lessons to many students and played at Redeemer Lutheran Church and taught children's music ministry.

Hanna was born in Finland to a musical family and came to America in 1990 to pursue her piano studies. She graduated from DePauw University in Indiana in 1995 where she received her Bachelor of Music degree in piano performance and music education with a choral emphasis. She continued her studies with Karen Shaw and world-famous pianist Menahem Pressler at Indiana University, where she received her master's in piano performance in the fall of 1998. This is also where she met her husband before their eventual move to Maine.

Bull Moose's Sanford store to close:What to know about their next location

Hanna grew up playing piano from an early age, but a serious mowing accident in the late 1990s affected the sensitivity in her hands, forcing her to switch to the organ. Hanna was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in May 2006. Despite battling this illness for 11 years, Hanna remained positive and lived her life to the fullest. Hanna died on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Hanna's husband Andy and her sons Patrick, now a sophomore at the University of New England, and Jonathan, SHS Class of 2023, are honored to continue Hanna's legacy by supporting young musicians and their love of music.

"I'm so proud of her accomplishments," said Dr. Powell. "Hanna would be very happy to see the competition and that her legacy lives on through her music."

How to enter the competition

The Hanna Powell Memorial Piano Competition is open to pianists ages 15-30 who live or study in Maine.Finalists will compete for the following cash prizes: $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place.

The $1,000 High School Honor Prize will also be awarded to the top high school student and may be awarded in addition to the first-, second- or third-place prize.

To apply, pianists will submit an unedited video recording of themselves performing up to 15 minutes of music, featuring at least two works in contrasting styles. Up to 12 finalists will be selected from the video round.

Finalists will be invited to perform up to 15 minutes of music from the same program in the final round, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, before a live audience at the Sanford Performing Arts Center.

Following a qualifying audition round, finalists will be invited to perform up to 15 minutes of music at the final round of competition on Feb. 12, at Sanford Performing Arts Center. A panel of three independent concert pianists (from outside Maine) will serve as judges for this competition.

Prior finalists are welcome to compete again, with the exception of the prior first-place winner.

The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Finalists will be notified by Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. To apply, upload audition materials via the link on the Sanford Performing Arts Center website.

Sanford Performing Arts Center will host the second annual Hanna Powell Memorial Piano Competition, celebrating Maine's brightest young pianists and honoring the memory of local pianist, Hanna Powell, at 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12; tickets are not required for this event. In Hanna's spirit, it is free and open to all.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck

It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
LONG ISLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Portland hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -The first baby of 2023 born in Portland has arrived. Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region

We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mother of three says she lost everything in Sanford fire

SANFORD (WGME) - A mother of three says they lost everything right after Christmas when her Sanford apartment was destroyed in a fire earlier this week. A total of seven people lived in Ashley Tritt's apartment unit on Elm Street, including her three kids. Late Tuesday night the building caught...
SANFORD, ME
mainepublic.org

Friends say Thanksgiving Day murder could have been prevented with a stronger mental health system

On Thanksgiving day, Androscoggin County sheriff's deputies were called to a house in Poland. Inside, 38-year-old Gabe Damour was found dead, and his brother, 34-year-old Justin Butterfield, was arrested and charged with murder. Butterfield's friends say it's a tragedy that could have been prevented. They say that for years, they tried in vain to get him effective treatment for schizophrenia. Now, they hope the story of what happened will lead to changes in Maine's mental health system.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
truecountry935.com

Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash

Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
POLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Paris home, dogs lost in fire Tuesday night

PARIS, Maine — Fire crews are cleaning up after a Paris home was said to be a total loss Tuesday night. Crews responded to a fire in the area of 36 Upper Swallow Rd. around 4:30 p.m., according to the Paris Fire Department. Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere told NEWS...
PARIS, ME
Outsider.com

Climber Rescued by Onlookers After Falling Ice Slammed Into His Head

New Hampshire officials announced that a climber had to be rescued after an enormous chunk of ice broke off and crashed into him. On December 30th, James Lawrence – a 37-year-old Dover native and experienced ice climber – was tackling an ambitious climbing route in Hart’s Location known as Willey’s Slide. The name of the climb is derived from an avalanche that took place back in 1826. It claimed the lives of Colonel Samuel Willey and his family who were located at Hart’s Location, the Union Leader reports.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

After 23 Years, This Popular Italian Restaurant in Wells, Maine, Is Closing for Good

There's something to be said about the legacy of a business that's been around for years. For many, it can become a second home, a special place for locals, and a gem worth visiting for those from away. And when that storied place has to close its doors, it's hard not to be sad, to think of all the good times there, and to know you'll miss the place that was a staple spot in the community.
WELLS, ME
mainebiz.biz

Landry/French hires COO with strong commercial construction background

Landry/French Construction has hired a Biddeford native as its new chief operating officer. Denis Garriepy has 22 years of experience in commercial construction and has worked with Boston-area construction management firms. In the role of the chief operating officer, he will be responsible for the company’s operational leadership. “Bringing...
BIDDEFORD, ME
mainebiz.biz

Investors in Freeport retail space see a downtown on cusp of transition

Commercial spaces that had seen vacancy rates as high as 75% are now being filled by investors in a portfolio of four buildings and a parking lot in downtown Freeport. “We have tons of inquiries and interest,” Stephen Goodrich, the lead investor, told Mainebiz. “I think within 12 to 18 months we’ll have it substantially leased.”
FREEPORT, ME
WGME

Portland trail bridges washed out by pre-Christmas storm

Due to the huge storm just before Christmas, some walking bridges are washed out in Portland, and it could be a while before they're all fixed. Portland Trails says that some bridges in the Fore River Sanctuary are destroyed, leaving it up to hikers to find their own way to get around.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine

POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
POLAND, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy