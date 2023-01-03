ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

News 12

Woman fatally struck in New City

Clarkstown police say a woman was struck and killed by a car late Thursday afternoon. Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City. She was taken to Westchester Medical Center and pronounced dead.
NEW CITY, NY
News 12

New bakery to open in Mount Vernon on Saturday

A new bakery is opening tomorrow in Mount Vernon. Ashley's Sweet Treats on West Sandford Boulevard will specialize in custom cakes and desserts. They also hope to hold classes for the public in the future. The opening will take place at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting to follow.
MOUNT VERNON, NY

