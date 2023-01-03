ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Bolon pushes No. 23 Charleston past N.C. A&T 92-79

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Dalton Bolon tallied his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 boards as No. 23 College of Charleston won its 14th straight game, notching a 92-79 victory over North Carolina A&T. Charleston (15-1, 3-0 CAA) is off to its best single-season start since joining the Division I...
CHARLESTON, SC
Smith, Joiner help NC State roll past No. 16 Duke 84-60

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts knew the Wolfpack’s chances against No. 16 Duke would start with the play of his dynamic backcourt of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner. ”You guys can’t be average,” Keatts said he told them recently. Smith and Joiner responded with...
DURHAM, NC
No. 16 Duke looks to overcome ACC road woes vs. BC

It has been six seasons since Duke lost its first three ACC road games. Considering how well the No. 16 Blue Devils have traditionally fared against Boston College, they might have a good chance to prevent that from happening again on Saturday vs. the Eagles at Chestnut Hill, Mass. Jon...
DURHAM, NC

