Howard Brown Health workers set to go on strike Tuesday in protest of planned layoffs
Union members argue the LGBTQ+ focused health organization is already short-staffed. They warn the job cuts will further compromise care for those who need it the most.
Lightfoot critic on council backs Willie Wilson for mayor
One of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most outspoken critics, Ald. Ray Lopez was the first to join the crowded race to unseat her. Now, he’s backing one of her opponents.
Lightfoot Defends Plan to Open Temporary Shelter for Immigrants in Shuttered Woodlawn School
Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her decision to transform a shuttered school in Woodlawn into a shelter for immigrants bused to Chicago as part of an “all hands on deck” response to what she called a crisis manufactured by the Republican governor of Texas during an interview on Monday with “Chicago Tonight.”
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
Police Torture Survivors Pushing For Memorial Urge Mayoral Candidates To Support Effort
WOODLAWN — The city has promised survivors of police torture for years it would build them a public memorial — but they’ve yet to break ground. Now, survivors are urging candidates in February’s elections to publicly support their efforts to bring the memorial to fruition. Passed...
fox32chicago.com
Shedd announces free days for Illinois residents in 2023
CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium announced its 2023 free days for Illinois residents. You can access the aquarium at no cost with a valid ID or proof of Illinois residency. The first of those dates will be Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. The Shedd says it will close on Jan....
Chicago magazine
Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update
We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
Faith leaders urge IL lawmakers to pass assault weapons ban
A crowd gathered on the altar at Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church on Wednesday.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act
CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
Are Illinois Schools Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? What to Know As MLK Day Approaches
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year, this year falls on Jan. 16. The holiday, which often sees community gatherings, parades and celebrations across the country, is honored by many with acts of service or events surrounding voting rights. The day...
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
COVID-19 cases surge in 16 Black zip codes amid high-risk warning
A Crusader analysis shows the positivity rates in 16 Black zip codes on December 26 jumped to the highest level in two weeks, as rising cases force city officials to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public settings. With anticipated upcoming vaccination clinics, Chicago is on the...
hpherald.com
City now plans to house migrants, asylum seekers in Woodlawn's vacant Wadsworth Elementary
After saying there were no plans to house some of the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers bused to Chicago from Texas at vacant Wadsworth Elementary in Woodlawn, the city is now renovating the building for use as a temporary shelter. "To provide a safe and welcoming environment for the...
‘Why Would You Do This To Me?' Chicago Cafe Owner Speaks After Business Tagged with Racist Graffiti
Chicago police are now investigating after a small business in the Bridgeport neighborhood was tagged with racist graffiti this week. The owner of Cook It Mama Café says she made the discovery Wednesday morning. “It’s sad we’re facing racism in this time of the world,” said Sydney Blakely....
NBC Chicago
Cook County Poised to Set New Record For Opioid Deaths as Researchers Warn of Hundreds of Uncounted Cases
The number of opioid deaths in Cook County last year is likely to set a new record, possibly reaching over 2,000 once all autopsy tests have been completed, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. The office has already confirmed 1,599 opioid overdose deaths for 2022, and it...
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
As investors buy more homes around the Obama Presidential Center gentrification worries soar
For years, housing advocates warned of gentrification encroaching in South Side neighborhoods spurred by the incoming Obama Presidential Center, and those alarms are now ringing louder as recent data shows investors flocking to surrounding neighborhoods at higher rates than ever before. “People should be afraid, they should be concerned about...
McDonald's blocking historic building's redevelopment, owner says
The owner of a landmark office building downtown had to deal last week with any landlord’s nightmare — a busted pipe that sent water gushing down several floors. But he said that’s not his biggest problem with the property.
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus Operators
If you're looking to start the new year with a new job, check out these CTA positions. The Chicago Transit Authority is still looking for candidates to fill bus mechanics and operators' roles. According to the transportation company's website, these job listings are among the few positions currently open.
fox32chicago.com
Emergency shelter opens in Oak Park to help homeless
The shelter is opening in a building that used to be the church rectory. It hasn't been used in some time.
