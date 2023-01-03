Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This MonthBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Amber Alert for 7-month-old abducted in NJ leads U.S. Marshals to make arrest in Chester, Pa.
A man was taken to into custody by U.S. Marshals following an Amber Alert in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for an abducted child on Thursday morning.
KIYC: School assault in Allentown reveals ongoing issues with NJ’s bullying laws
A violent attack on an Allentown High School student in a school bathroom might appear, at first glance, to be an obvious act of bullying. But it is not under New Jersey law.
Have You Seen This Missing 72-year-old At-risk Man From Burlington County, NJ?
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help locating a missing 72-year-old "at risk" man who hasn't been seen since Monday. The Maple Shade Police Department seeks your help finding Thomas Joy, Sr. Description. 72-year-old white male. 5' 4" 160 pounds. Wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl in New Jersey
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl in South Jersey. New Jersey State Police say Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.
70and73.com
Mount Laurel names deputy chief Judy Lynn Schiavone its first-ever female police chief.
When Judy Lynn Schiavone wanted to be a police officer in the late 1990s after graduating from Montclair State University, she tried about 20 departments in North Jersey to no avail. "It was almost impossible," recalled Schiavone, a sociology major from Lyndhurst, Bergen County, who was determined to pursue her...
Mays Landing Man, 70, Dies In Collision With Numerous Trees: Police
A 70-year-old man from Mays Landing was killed in a single-car crash, authorities said. On Monday, Jan. 2, at 9:26 a.m., the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to the Black Horse Pike near Pinehurst Drive for the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix being...
Three indicted in fatal shooting of Mays Landing teen inside Atlantic City store
Three Atlantic City men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing man inside a Pacific Avenue market last year. Malik Galloway, 31, is accused of going inside the store brandishing a gun and fatally shooting 19-year-old Malae Johnson. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside...
Judge orders state to release information about police use of baby blood spots
Four N.J. police agencies used blood samples from the state's newborn screening program to investigate five crimes, sparking privacy concerns. The post Judge orders state to release information about police use of baby blood spots appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Lights out? NJ on alert for possible attacks on electric substation
Following recent attacks on electric substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people in the dark without heat, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is ramping up security efforts around facilities in the Garden State. While authorities have not commented on...
Mays Landing woman ordered held in killing of husband
A Mays Landing woman was ordered held in jail Tuesday in the fatal shooting of her husband on Christmas. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, called police to say she shot her husband during an altercation and asking for them to come help him, according to information released during the detention hearing. Hamilton...
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
thesunpapers.com
Christmas tree recycling in Deptford
Christmas Tree Recycling for Deptford Township will take place the day after your regular trash pickup through Jan. 31. All real Christmas Trees should be placed at curbside free of any ornaments, lights and stands and should not be bagged. For additional information, please contact the Public Works Department at...
thesunpapers.com
Cocoa with a cop at Mission BBQ
Join your neighbors, local Deptford Police and Mission BBQ for free cocoa and conversations. Enjoy a warm cup of homemade hot cocoa with all the fun fixins on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pull up a chair and get to know local police officers. - Advertisement -...
Delaware launches speeding enforcement initiative after tying the state record for highway deaths in 2022
Delaware state police say they will start the 2023 year with zero tolerance for speeders after seeing the state tie its record for traffic fatalities in 2022 with 165 deaths, a level not reached in more than 30 years. Based on an analysis of completed investigation, the main factors in...
Dog lost for years found in NJ, reunited with family hundreds of miles from their Tennessee home
Daisy, a big and lovable Scent hound, had been lost from her family for years. On January 1, 2023, she was finally reunited with her companions.
Some N.J. schools went back to class Jan. 2, even though it was a federal holiday
Monday was a federal and state holiday, but for some school districts in New Jersey, it was just another regular school day. Many of New Jersey’s nearly 600 school districts returned to class Jan. 2, even though most government offices, banks, the post office and businesses were closed to observe New Year’s Day. In some areas, the high schools were off while younger grades went to class.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Police Search For Missing 17-year-old Girl From Deptford, NJ
UPDATE: Police report Samantha Dippold has been located and is safe. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. The Deptford Township Police Department says Samantha Dippold, from the Westville Oaks section of the township, was last seen wearing,
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Study Shows South Jersey Certainly Loves A Good Booty Selfie
In this day and age, doesn't it feel like you have to be "camera ready" at all times? Sure, you're probably not an actor and you haven't been casted on a reality TV show, but because we're so prepped to be ready to update social media, we are living in a camera-happy time, for sure.
