ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Mays Landing woman ordered held in killing of husband

A Mays Landing woman was ordered held in jail Tuesday in the fatal shooting of her husband on Christmas. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, called police to say she shot her husband during an altercation and asking for them to come help him, according to information released during the detention hearing. Hamilton...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Christmas tree recycling in Deptford

Christmas Tree Recycling for Deptford Township will take place the day after your regular trash pickup through Jan. 31. All real Christmas Trees should be placed at curbside free of any ornaments, lights and stands and should not be bagged. For additional information, please contact the Public Works Department at...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Cocoa with a cop at Mission BBQ

Join your neighbors, local Deptford Police and Mission BBQ for free cocoa and conversations. Enjoy a warm cup of homemade hot cocoa with all the fun fixins on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pull up a chair and get to know local police officers. - Advertisement -...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Some N.J. schools went back to class Jan. 2, even though it was a federal holiday

Monday was a federal and state holiday, but for some school districts in New Jersey, it was just another regular school day. Many of New Jersey’s nearly 600 school districts returned to class Jan. 2, even though most government offices, banks, the post office and businesses were closed to observe New Year’s Day. In some areas, the high schools were off while younger grades went to class.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy