ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Bread & Circus

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Toughest Monster Trucks Return to Sioux Falls

The trucks are coming back to Sioux Falls! The Toughest Monster Trucks Tour is set to return to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on January 20 and 21, 2023. Tickets to check out The Toughest Monster Truck Tour are available now!. Listen to The New 99-1 and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming

The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Winter Storm Has Travel in and around Sioux Falls Grounded

The first major Winter Weather Event of the New Year has the residents of the Sioux Empire grounded in many ways. NO TRAVEL advisories have just been issued for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties due to the heavy snow and the freezing rain that is sweeping through the region at this time. These conditions are making travel difficult if not impossible in some areas, with reports of cars stuck in heavy snow all over the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Big Time Actor and Comedian Coming To Sioux Falls

There are a lot of big concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire in 2023. Now Sioux Falls residents can add one more show to February's calendar. The list just keeps growing!. Actor and stand-up comedian Nick Swardson is bringing his “Make Joke From Face” comedy special to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Late Start for Sioux Falls Schools January 5th

The first day back from the holiday break for Sioux Falls public school students and teachers will be delayed by a couple of hours. Classes and activities in the district have been canceled each of the last two days after more than a foot of snow fell on the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow

After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Snow Alert Now Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota

If you don't want your car or truck ticketed and towed away get them off the streets of Sioux Falls. A Snow Alert has been issued. The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Augustana University Football Named To Elite 100 Honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana football had two of its members named to the D2Football.com Elite 100 teams. Junior Blake Larson earned a spot on the second team while senior Eli Weber was named a squad member. The duo is the 10th and 11th Augustana members of D2Football.com's version...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

School Delays and Closings Wednesday, January 4, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late Wednesday 2 Hours. Southwest Minnesota State University - Opening Late Wednesday 10:00 AM. Stewart School of Hairstyling - Closed. Tea School District - Closed. Tri-Valley School District - Closed. Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy