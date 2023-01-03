Read full article on original website
Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Bread & Circus
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Glacial Lakes Distillery
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Toughest Monster Trucks Return to Sioux Falls
The trucks are coming back to Sioux Falls! The Toughest Monster Trucks Tour is set to return to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on January 20 and 21, 2023. Tickets to check out The Toughest Monster Truck Tour are available now!. Listen to The New 99-1 and...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
We Tried Clam-O-Naise! – Brooke & Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
We ordered the Cards Against Humanity "Clam-O-Naise" (mayo made from clams) and we won a secret prize!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Winter Storm Has Travel in and around Sioux Falls Grounded
The first major Winter Weather Event of the New Year has the residents of the Sioux Empire grounded in many ways. NO TRAVEL advisories have just been issued for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties due to the heavy snow and the freezing rain that is sweeping through the region at this time. These conditions are making travel difficult if not impossible in some areas, with reports of cars stuck in heavy snow all over the area.
Big Time Actor and Comedian Coming To Sioux Falls
There are a lot of big concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire in 2023. Now Sioux Falls residents can add one more show to February's calendar. The list just keeps growing!. Actor and stand-up comedian Nick Swardson is bringing his “Make Joke From Face” comedy special to the...
Sioux Falls Schools Cancel Classes, Activities for January 4th
A foot of snow in the Sioux Falls area is extending the holiday break for students and staff in the Sioux Falls School District. According to the National Weather Service, as of 4:00 PM Tuesday (January 3), between 12 and 12.5 inches of snow had been recorded during this storm at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.
Late Start for Sioux Falls Schools January 5th
The first day back from the holiday break for Sioux Falls public school students and teachers will be delayed by a couple of hours. Classes and activities in the district have been canceled each of the last two days after more than a foot of snow fell on the area.
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Sioux Falls Great Bear Ski Valley Closes For Winter Storm
The Sioux Empire has been living in a Winter Wonderland for the last few weeks. This winter weather trend is continuing this week with a Winter Storm Warning in effect beginning on Monday afternoon until Tuesday evening. This massive snowstorm is going to cause serious issues on the roads and...
Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow
After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
Snow Alert Now Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota
If you don't want your car or truck ticketed and towed away get them off the streets of Sioux Falls. A Snow Alert has been issued. The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear.
Augustana University Football Named To Elite 100 Honors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana football had two of its members named to the D2Football.com Elite 100 teams. Junior Blake Larson earned a spot on the second team while senior Eli Weber was named a squad member. The duo is the 10th and 11th Augustana members of D2Football.com's version...
School Delays and Closings Wednesday, January 4, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late Wednesday 2 Hours. Southwest Minnesota State University - Opening Late Wednesday 10:00 AM. Stewart School of Hairstyling - Closed. Tea School District - Closed. Tri-Valley School District - Closed. Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed.
Why Don’t Sioux Falls Police Tow Vehicles Before Plows Go Through
Why do Sioux Falls Police not have vehicles towed before sending the plows through the streets, so they are not plowed around? Here is why. Here is the answer from the Sioux Falls Police Department... "For each vehicle that is towed during a snow alert, it takes between 30-90 mins...
Minnehaha County Plow Operator Dies While Clearing Roads Tuesday
Tragic news out of the winter storm that swept over southeast South Dakota Tuesday (1/3). While working to clear snow from county roads, a Minnehaha snow plow operator suffered a medical emergency and died. The Minnehaha Country Sheriff's Office says that the operator was helping a deputy sheriff clear a...
Former SDSU Star and NFL Legend Vinatieri is JACKED at Age 50
There are a lot of folks with New Year's Resolutions in the works. For former South Dakota State star and NFL legend Adam Vinatieri, he has already his a lot of his goals. The NFL's all-time leading scorer and sure-fire Hall of Fame candidate had a legendary career on and off the field.
