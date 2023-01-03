Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies
VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
Flooding Tuesday in the Ohio River Valley area and more rain on the way
(WOWK) — Heavy rain through much of the day prompted flood advisories and caused streams, creeks and even some smaller rivers to jump out of their banks. You can catch the current status of advisories right here. The Shade River near Chester, Ohio jumped out of its banks rapidly as Tuesday unfolded. There were several […]
WLWT 5
Thursday weather planner: Winter resets, late-evening precipitation possible
CINCINNATI — So far this year, the average high is nearly 60 degrees. That is certainly not typical for early January. Well, Thursday, we get a reset to more normal winter temperatures and the chance for a little bit of a wintry mix in the evening. Plan on grabbing...
Several Water Rescues Underway in Kentucky Amid Flooding, Powerful Storms
An onslaught of winter storms has wreaked havoc on the U.S. in recent weeks. However, states spanning the Southeast just can’t seem to catch a break. On Monday, powerful storms and severe flooding began impacting several Southern states. By Tuesday, first responders were called out to conduct multiple water rescues in Kentucky as the storms’ conditions worsened.
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
fox56news.com
Rising water causes flooding in Scott County
Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Kentucky using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox56news.com
Bourbon County school bus among multiple vehicles stranded in high waters
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was hectic Tuesday morning for many Kentuckians as flash flooding hit multiple counties and stranded drivers including Anderson, Bourbon, Franklin, Harrison, Scott, and Woodford. In Bourbon County, a school bus got stranded around 8 a.m. on the side of Silas Road. Chief...
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky; all lanes reopened
VERONA, Ky. — A crash on Interstate 71 closed all northbound and southbound lanes for hours Wednesday evening. According to Boone County Sheriff's Office, just after 6 p.m. a tractor trailer struck a pedestrian on the interstate near mile marker 74 in Gallatin County. The pedestrian was transported by...
westkentuckystar.com
Most flooded roads reopened since yesterday
Western Kentucky roads are much improved a day after 2 to 5 inches of rain caused flash flooding. US 62 in Carlisle County is back open between Bardwell and KY 121. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs at the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River.
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers St. in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers Street, near KY 18, in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Comments / 0