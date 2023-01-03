ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies

VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rising water causes flooding in Scott County

Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
westkentuckystar.com

Most flooded roads reopened since yesterday

Western Kentucky roads are much improved a day after 2 to 5 inches of rain caused flash flooding. US 62 in Carlisle County is back open between Bardwell and KY 121. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs at the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Outsider.com

Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department

Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy