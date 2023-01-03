CES 2023 | Dell revives Alienware m18 with Intel Raptor Lake-HX/Nvidia RTX 40 and next-gen all-AMD options together with FHD+ 480 Hz display and CherryMX mechanical keyboard

Read full article on original website
Acer gives Predator Helios gaming laptop a big display upgrade with mini LED screen
Acer updated its Predator Helios and Nitro gaming laptops at CES 2023 to include Intel's latest 13th Gen processor and Nvidia's new RTX 4000 series discrete mobile GPU.
Android Headlines
Lenovo just announced a dual screen OLED Laptop
At CES 2023, Lenovo has a number of new Yoga laptops and other computers that it is announcing. But the one that really caught our attention is the Yoga Book 9i. This is a dual screen OLED laptop. And the pricing isn’t actually all that crazy, but we’ll get to that in a minute.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame
Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
windowscentral.com
Lenovo's latest Legion Pro gaming laptops unveiled at CES
Lenovo unveils updated editions of its Legion gaming laptops at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, supporting the latest Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Calling them the world's first 16" AI-tuned laptops, Lenovo's LA AI chip uses machine-learning software to automatically adjust the Legion's internal components for maximum performance.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: The Zenbook Pro 16X is looking like a serious MacBook Pro alternative
At CES 2023, Asus introduced some impressive updates across its lineup of Zenbook Pro laptops, including its flagship Zenbook Pro 16X, which is starting to look like a serious contender with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other updated models include the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook Flip OLED, and Zenbook 14X.
Acer's gone all out on OLED gaming monitors at CES 2023
Acer has revealed two new Predator OLED gaming monitors at CES 2023, with some impressive specs under their belts.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: AMD Ryzen 7000 laptops CPUs go up to 16 cores
AMD announced the upcoming release of its Ryzen 7000 mobile processors during its CES 2023 keynote. With a strong focus on performance and efficiency, these CPUs will soon arrive in some of the best gaming laptops, but AMD is not just targeting gamers. The lineup includes processors made for all...
pocketnow.com
HP announces new laptops, monitors, earbuds, and accessories at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At CES 2023, HP announced several new products and solutions designed to change and improve hybrid work experiences. Like most companies, HP focused on developing new devices that could further enhance and improve people’s lives, whether working from home or in the office. The new products include several different laptops, desktop PCs, peripherals, monitors, and the OMEN gaming lineup.
Engadget
AMD brings RDNA 3 to laptops with Radeon 7000 GPUs
After taking a big swing at high-end desktop gaming with its RDNA 3 GPUs, AMD is bringing that technology down to laptops. At CES today, the company unveiled an array of Radeon RX 7000 mobile graphics cards. There's the Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M, both targeted at high fps 1080p gaming, as well as the RX 7700S and RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light notebooks. But that's not all! There are also a few more mobile GPUs using AMD's last-gen RDNA 2 technology, which will likely end up in more affordable laptops.
Apple Insider
HP shows off new USB-C displays & world's first 45-inch dual QHD curved monitor at CES
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — HP's new E-Series G5 monitors sport USB-C connectivity, and are available in sizes from 21.5 inches to 44.5 inches with resolutions up to 4K. There are eleven new monitors in the E-series, but the...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and RTX 3050 Ti now 38% off on Amazon
Deal Gaming Laptop AMD Zen Ryzen (Zen) Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition gaming laptop comes with quite a few special design treats, namely a touchpad with a customized pattern inspired by a music equalizer, A&W keycaps customized with Alan Walker's logo, and a spectre blue anime matrix. In addition to these, the retail package brings the laptop together with a ROG Remix DJ Mixer Pad, ROG X AW cap, sleeve, and socks.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s rebranded RTX 4070 Ti surfaces at CES 2023
Nvidia’s controversial RTX 4070 Ti is real, and the company announced the card would arrive on January 5 in its CES 2023 keynote — just a couple of days after the announcement. Why the accelerated timeline? There’s a good chance Nvidia has had the RTX 4070 Ti in the incubator for a while.
notebookcheck.net
Think smarter: Motorola teases ThinkPhone as business-grade upgrade for smartphone market
Motorola has teased the ThinkPhone, a smartphone that leaked several times last year. While the device's full release date remains unknown, Motorola's teaser confirms several details about the forthcoming smartphone. On the one hand, the ThinkPhone will fall under Motorola's product stack rather than Lenovo's, presumably because of the latter's limited association with smartphones outside China. The ThinkPhone will retain ThinkPad branding though, including the nod to the series' infamous red TrackPoint. Seemingly, the smartphone will be marketed as the 'ThinkPhone by motorola', not simply the ThinkPhone.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
notebookcheck.net
ExpertBook B9: Asus business laptop bets on OLED and lightweight magnesium-lithium
Standing out in the world of business laptops is not easy. Commercial customer prefer more muted design when it comes to the appearance, and sometimes they also want to keep the unit pricing down in order to save cost. No wonder that most of the excitement happens in other sectors like gaming laptops or consumer ultrabooks.
notebookcheck.net
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid smartwatch launches with E-ink display for 14-day battery life
The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid smartwatch is now available. The wearable has health features such as tracking your blood oxygen level (SpO2) and heart rate zones. The watch can automatically detect a workout if you forget to trigger the exercise log, and the gadget can also estimate your VO2 Max, helping you to understand your fitness level.
notebookcheck.net
BYD unveils unique AWD EV platform for big water-tight offroaders and 1,100 HP hypercars
The world's largest EV maker BYD took the stage today to announce its new e⁴ quad-motor platform for performance vehicles, the first of which - a big 5-meter electric offroad SUV, and a fast hypercar - will be launched under the newly minted Yangwang brand. Unlike AWD solutions on gas-powered cars, the e⁴ platform allows for independent adjustments of the torque and vectoring of each wheel down to the millisecond timeframe, thus increasing stability, grip, and offroad capabilities.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: No main camera sensor upgrade for Xiaomi's upcoming flagship
Xiaomi debuted the Xiaomi 13 series in China last month. The company launched the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro at that event, and looks certain to bring the Xiaomi 13 Ultra to the market as well in the near future. Sadly, though, it appears that phone may not arrive with massive camera hardware upgrades.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch as upgraded ANC TWS earbuds with first-gen Dynaudio tuning, spatial audio and LHDC 5.0
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. The new Buds Pro 2 have launched with a design along the signature bulbous lines of their predecessors; however, their main specs and features will bring waves of déjà vu to those who have ever seriously considered buying the Enco X2s from OnePlus' parent company OPPO.
