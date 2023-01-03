ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

kxnet.com

Bolon pushes No. 23 Charleston past N.C. A&T 92-79

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Dalton Bolon tallied his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 boards as No. 23 College of Charleston won its 14th straight game, notching a 92-79 victory over North Carolina A&T. Charleston (15-1, 3-0 CAA) is off to its best single-season start since joining the Division I...
CHARLESTON, SC
kxnet.com

Longwood defeats Charleston Southern 79-74

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Isaiah Wilkins’ 15 points helped Longwood defeat Charleston Southern 79-74 on Wednesday night. Wilkins also contributed three steals for the Lancers (11-5, 3-0 Big South Conference). Jesper Granlund was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 14 points. Walyn Napper shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. DeShaun Wade also had 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Lancers.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

