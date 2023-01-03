CES 2023 | Dell UltraSharp U3224KB 32-inch 6K monitor is official with a built-in 4K webcam and Thunderbolt 4 port

Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
Hisense announces new Mini LED TVs, ULED X display tech, Laser TVs at CES
ULED X can reportedly reach up to 2500 nits peak brightness with 5000 local dimming zones.
Plugable Launches Quad-Monitor Thunderbolt 4 Dock
The new TBT4-UDZ can connect your Thunderbolt laptop to up to four different 4K displays.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched
Asus has launched its latest ROG Raikiri series gaming controllers for PC and Xbox consoles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. After introducing additional displays in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops and smartphones, Asus has now added an OLED display to its latest Raikiri controllers. The ROG Raikiri lineup includes two controllers, the standard Asus ROG Raikiri controller, which offers wired connectivity, and the high-end ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which offers wireless connectivity and a 1.3-inch OLED display. Announced along with a lineup of Asus laptops and ROG-branded hardware at the ongoing CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the ROG Raikiri series controllers will be available in the first quarter of this year. Asus, however, has not revealed any pricing details for the products.
Apple Insider
Satechi launches Thunderbolt Slim Hub, USB4 SSD enclosure at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Satechi has released an affordable Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub that offers fast data transfer rates and external monitor support forMac owners, and a USB4 NVMe enclosure. A slimmer and more simplified version of its...
Acer's gone all out on OLED gaming monitors at CES 2023
Acer has revealed two new Predator OLED gaming monitors at CES 2023, with some impressive specs under their belts.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame
Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: No main camera sensor upgrade for Xiaomi's upcoming flagship
Xiaomi debuted the Xiaomi 13 series in China last month. The company launched the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro at that event, and looks certain to bring the Xiaomi 13 Ultra to the market as well in the near future. Sadly, though, it appears that phone may not arrive with massive camera hardware upgrades.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Intel Celeron N4020-powered Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook now 47% off on Amazon
Introduced less than three years ago, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook with 4/64 GB and the Intel Celeron N4020 processor inside was far from being a fast mobile computing solution from its arrival. Thankfully, the US$219.99 list price is now down to a mere US$116.88 after Amazon decided to push it down by a massive 47%.
Apple Insider
HP shows off new USB-C displays & world's first 45-inch dual QHD curved monitor at CES
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — HP's new E-Series G5 monitors sport USB-C connectivity, and are available in sizes from 21.5 inches to 44.5 inches with resolutions up to 4K. There are eleven new monitors in the E-series, but the...
pocketnow.com
CES 2023: The new LG Gram laptop has a disappearing trackpad
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After launching its 2023 OLED TV series, LG unveiled its new lineup of gram laptops at CES 2023. The company has updated its regular Gram 17, 16, 15, and 14 laptops, but the most notable additions to the gram lineup include the all-new LG gram Ultraslim and the stylish LG gram Style, both of which offer a range of premium features and sleek design.
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: TCL's AR Glasses, LG's Wireless TV, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from TCL, LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements and you can check out the highlights in our must-see roundup.
notebookcheck.net
ExpertBook B9: Asus business laptop bets on OLED and lightweight magnesium-lithium
Standing out in the world of business laptops is not easy. Commercial customer prefer more muted design when it comes to the appearance, and sometimes they also want to keep the unit pricing down in order to save cost. No wonder that most of the excitement happens in other sectors like gaming laptops or consumer ultrabooks.
notebookcheck.net
Think smarter: Motorola teases ThinkPhone as business-grade upgrade for smartphone market
Motorola has teased the ThinkPhone, a smartphone that leaked several times last year. While the device's full release date remains unknown, Motorola's teaser confirms several details about the forthcoming smartphone. On the one hand, the ThinkPhone will fall under Motorola's product stack rather than Lenovo's, presumably because of the latter's limited association with smartphones outside China. The ThinkPhone will retain ThinkPad branding though, including the nod to the series' infamous red TrackPoint. Seemingly, the smartphone will be marketed as the 'ThinkPhone by motorola', not simply the ThinkPhone.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL and Nvidia's Biggest Reveals
Get all the details from Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements and you can check out the highlights in our must-see roundup.
TechRadar
Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed
CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. On Wednesday, big names like LG and Samsung were showcasing their latest products for the media in Las Vegas. Smaller startups were due to exhibit at an event later Wednesday.Here are some highlights:NO MESSY WIRESLG Electronics unveiled a 97-inch OLED TV with what it calls a Zero Connect Box that streams content wirelessly. The box,...
TechRadar
Samsung TVs at CES 2023: smaller MicroLED, larger QD-OLED, and more
Samsung’s new TVs at CES 2023 span a range of categories, with everything from MicroLED to OLED TVs and projectors getting a major tech refresh. While details on specific lines and screen sizes are scant at present, it’s clear that in 2023 Samsung will continue to push the 8K envelope while improving its core mini-LED-driven Neo QLED and lifestyle TV offerings.
notebookcheck.net
Different Samsung Galaxy S23 display specs offered by leakers as flat-screen confusion resolved with purported real S23 Ultra shot
Once again, leakers have clashed over specifications in regard to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. This time around, it appears to be Ahmed Qwaider vs. TheGalox_, with the two posting similar display specification lists but with some vital differences. Qwaider was the first to post, and he also adds the word “officially” to his list, which is something of a risk if he ends up being inaccurate. According to him, the Galaxy S23 display specs are as follows:
Comments / 0