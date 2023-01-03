Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
12th Night Celebration tonight in Alton
You can take part in a celebration with roots dating back to the middle ages tonight (Friday) in Alton. The annual 12th Night celebration takes place at Haskell Park in Middletown, and you are invited to bring your tree to the park and add it to the growing pile. The...
Illinois Business Journal
Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis
Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
edglentoday.com
Our Daily Show! Ft. Trinity's Way, Food For Thought, and more!
On this Friday in the heart of the Riverbend, We learn all about Trinity's Way- a local NFP with an amazing backstory. As always St. Louis Sports Reporter Luis Nolla joins us to fill us in on what's ahead for the Blues. Then Linda Petterson- Safe Food Specialist, joins us for another edition of Food For Thought!
1043theparty.com
Mattoon Chamber Discusses Some of the Great Things Coming to Mattoon and the Region in 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023, Ed Dowd, Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce was a guest on 101.3 WMCI. Here is a brief description of what he covered during the interview:. Emerald Acres Sports Connection should be breaking ground sometime in the Spring with the indoor facility to start...
Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
edglentoday.com
The Gori Law Firm Hires Paula Gutierrez As New Attorney
EDWARDSVILLE -The Gori Law Firm recently announced the hiring of attorney Paula Gutierrez to its Edwardsville, Ill., office. Gutierrez joins the firm’s asbestos litigation practice where she represents individuals and families who have been affected due to asbestos exposure. Gutierrez is a former member of the United States Air...
Hundreds of positions available at Edwardsville job fair for diverse candidates
The North American integration center in Edwardsville is home to two important aspects of the career opportunities available today: attractive salary and benefits.
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois
CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar reputation of downtown St. Louis
Downtown residents provided FOX 2 with video showing a barrage of gunfire ringing in the New Year right outside their homes in high-rise apartments and condos near N. 10th and Locust streets.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Assessor and Deputy Assessor Are Retiring
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s top two assessment officials are retiring. Joe Dauderman, who became the Chief County Assessor for Madison County in May 2013, announced his retirement for the end of February and his chief deputy, Phil Byers, said goodbye Friday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old East St. Louis man was shot and killed Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said. Officers responded to the 7400 block of State Street in East St. Louis around 9:45 a.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead from his wounds.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
advantagenews.com
Alton Hit n Run to reopen Saturday
A popular local quick stop is set to reopen on Saturday. The Hit n Run store near State and Belle Streets in North Alton will open again at 6am Saturday, after a small fire closed the store in late November. The store was closed at the time and there were no injuries, but the store suffered damage.
stlpublicradio.org
Kevin Johnson sought faith before his execution. He found the Rev. Darryl Gray
The Rev. Darryl Gray has seen Missouri’s death penalty firsthand. A senior pastor at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Gray served as spiritual adviser to Kevin Johnson and comforted the condemned man on the day of Johnson’s execution, Nov. 29. “I've been a member of...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting
The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges in a shooting at an Alton barbershop last week. Investigators say 27-year-old Nekemar K. Pearson of the 2,700 block of Sanford Avenue shot a man at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue on Friday, December 30.
Effingham Radio
Geoffery J. Ward, 27
Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
Questions remain after accused St. Louis carjacker walks free
A St. Louis alderman is looking to the city prosecutor’s office for answers after a woman he accused of carjacking him was released from jail.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka business loses more than $200,000 in scam
Employees at ColorArt, 101 Workman Road, in Eureka told police that someone fraudulently charged $221,713.78 to the company’s credit card while the business was in the process of taking over an online store it had purchased. Eureka Police are still investigating the incident and will report the information to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Lt. Michael Werges said.
