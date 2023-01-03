ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kadn.com

Remembering Reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit

Lafayette, La(KADN)- As new leaders are being welcomed into our community today, many are saying goodbye to a beloved one. A mass of Christian burial for reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit drew loved ones and supporters to St. John's Cathedral for one last goodbye. "A very special man." Longtime friend of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant in Broussard Announces Opening Date

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - In September of 2022, Deano's and Prejean's owner Tim Metcalf announced he was the new owner of the old Trapp's in Broussard. As Deano's has two locations in Lafayette, so would Prejean's have two locations in Lafayette Parish with this acquisition. Well, now, an opening...
BROUSSARD, LA
WAFB

BR hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge hospitals revealed details about the first babies born in 2023. Less than 20 minutes into the new year, Autumn Sanford entered the world, becoming the first baby born at Woman’s Hospital in 2023. Proud parent Latrinda Sanford welcomed her baby girl...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Acadiana Music Spotlight remembers its beginning

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mondays on Passe Partout were once music-free. In 2018, Gerald Gruenig decided to shine the spotlight on all of the musical talent living in Acadiana. Now, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight is celebrating 5 years of good music on Passe Partout. On Monday, January 1, 2018, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight came out the gates swinging, featuring Chubby Carrier.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
MARKSVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Four arrested on drunken driving charges

St. Mary deputies and Berwick police reported four drunken-driving arrests over the new year’s weekend, including one man accused of DWI for a third time. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. --Ray Aucoin, 58, Keith Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. Sunday on charges of...
BERWICK, LA
brproud.com

Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Triple S Food Mart

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in front of Triple S Food Mart as a 22-year-old Thursday morning. The victim, Illya Antwine Winns Jr., 22, died after multiple gunshot injuries, police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot around 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy