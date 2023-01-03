ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr. part of 13-match AEW Dark

By Josh Nason
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WU3Nn_0k23QQga00

Daniels will wrestle at Universal Studios for the first time since 2014.

Christopher Daniels makes his in-ring return to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, for the first time since 2014 on Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Daniels, a longtime fixture in Impact Wrestling/TNA, will take on Brian Pillman Jr. Daniels last appeared at Soundstage 19 in 2014 and last wrestled for AEW in July 2022. This is Pillman's first AEW singles match since a January 2022 loss to Malakai Black.

Following their Dynamite loss to Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli, Top Flight will look to get back on the winning track when they face The WorkHorsemen.

Here's the 13-match lineup for YouTube, taped in December:

  • Top Flight vs. The WorkHorsemen
  • Varsity Athletes vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
  • Rohit Raju vs. Richard Adonis
  • Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta
  • Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez
  • Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone
  • Jora Johl vs. Jarett Diaz
  • Kiera Hogan vs. Kaci Lennox
  • Ari Daivari vs. Leon Ruffin
  • Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Aston Ray & Blanco Loco
  • Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
  • The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay) vs. Ryzin & Cameron Stewart
  • Ryan Nemeth vs. Dak Draper

