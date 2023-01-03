Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr. part of 13-match AEW Dark

Daniels will wrestle at Universal Studios for the first time since 2014.

Christopher Daniels makes his in-ring return to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, for the first time since 2014 on Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Daniels, a longtime fixture in Impact Wrestling/TNA, will take on Brian Pillman Jr. Daniels last appeared at Soundstage 19 in 2014 and last wrestled for AEW in July 2022. This is Pillman's first AEW singles match since a January 2022 loss to Malakai Black.

Following their Dynamite loss to Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli, Top Flight will look to get back on the winning track when they face The WorkHorsemen.

Here's the 13-match lineup for YouTube, taped in December: