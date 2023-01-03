Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr. part of 13-match AEW Dark
Daniels will wrestle at Universal Studios for the first time since 2014.
Christopher Daniels makes his in-ring return to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, for the first time since 2014 on Tuesday's AEW Dark.
Daniels, a longtime fixture in Impact Wrestling/TNA, will take on Brian Pillman Jr. Daniels last appeared at Soundstage 19 in 2014 and last wrestled for AEW in July 2022. This is Pillman's first AEW singles match since a January 2022 loss to Malakai Black.
Following their Dynamite loss to Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli, Top Flight will look to get back on the winning track when they face The WorkHorsemen.
Here's the 13-match lineup for YouTube, taped in December:
- Top Flight vs. The WorkHorsemen
- Varsity Athletes vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
- Rohit Raju vs. Richard Adonis
- Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta
- Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez
- Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone
- Jora Johl vs. Jarett Diaz
- Kiera Hogan vs. Kaci Lennox
- Ari Daivari vs. Leon Ruffin
- Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Aston Ray & Blanco Loco
- Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
- The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay) vs. Ryzin & Cameron Stewart
- Ryan Nemeth vs. Dak Draper
