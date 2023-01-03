ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
Quavo releases ‘Without You’ track in tribute to Takeoff

Quavo has released a new song in tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff.The four minute song, titled “Without You”, is a heartfelt track in which Quavo addresses the late rapper.Takeoff, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on 1 November.Quavo – whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall – was present at the time of Takeoff’s death, but was not injured in the altercation.The pair were reportedly in attendance at a private party at a bowling alley in Texas.Takeoff and Quavo were part of rap trio Migos, alongside Offset, who was not present at...
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration

YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
Meek Mill Hilariously Fails Teaching Michael Rubin Lil Uzi Vert's Dance

Meek Mill is eager to teach his billionaire pal Michael Rubin the latest hip hop dance craze ... but the problem is, neither of them can actually nail the moves!!!. The Philly rap legend went live on Instagram with the Fanatics founder Thursday night at a party where Lil Uzi Vert's red-hot "Just Wanna Rock" came on, and attempted to play dance instructor ... with hilarious results.
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
“Something New” Rapper Granddaddy I.U. Dead At 54

The Hip Hop community is extremely saddened by confirmed reports that 90s rapper Ayyub Cave aka Granddaddy I.U. passed away this morning. He was 54 years old. I.U., a Queens-born/Long Island bred emcee, is best known for his 1990 smash single “Something New”, which features James and Bobby Purify’s classic single hit “I’m Your Puppet”. In the 90s, I.U. also appeared on a few classic Hip Hop albums including Positive K’s The Skills That Pays The Bills and the late Big L’s Lifestylez Ov Da Poor & Dangerous.
Gangsta Boo, Rapper in Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43

Gangsta Boo, a former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia and a pioneer of female Southern rap music, has died, a representative for the musician announced. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was 43 years old. “The Mitchell...
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers

The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
From Lil Uzi Vert To Ice Cube: HipHopDX's Top 10 Interview Moments Of 2022

Whether it’s a sit-down conversation or a red carpet question, there are many factors involved in a great interview. Part of it is preparation, and part of it is the ability to connect with an artist, but there are certain interview moments that couldn’t be scripted even if we tried.
Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-Z

Tony Yayo has produced some hilarious moments over social media in 2022, but he’s also got some takes on rappers and how they conduct business. The 44-year-old stated that 50 Cent treats his artists better than Jay-Z earlier this week. The “So Seductive” rapper appeared on ThisIs50 on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke with Uncle Murda about both of their careers. The two-time Platinum rapper revealed that he is still able to tour and perform overseas at this stage of his life, despite not being as active as he was during G-Unit’s prime, due to the label’s leader breaking bread. More...
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge

Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Girlfriend Ella Bands Get Into Argument, Kai Cenat Reaction Goes Viral

Kai Cenat found himself in an awkward moment with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands. On Sunday (Jan. 1), TikTok user @snipebyfresh posted a video of YouTube personality Kai Cenat at a New Year's Day party when he somehow got caught in the middle of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, having a heated argument. The reaction on Kai's face is priceless.
NBA YoungBoy Says He & Trippie Redd Had A Falling Out

NBA YoungBoy and Trippie Redd are no longer friends. NBA YoungBoy says that he and Trippie Redd have had a falling out. YoungBoy recently discussed his relationship with the rapper during his new radio show on Amazon’s Amp app, Never Broke Again Radio. “I tried to contact bro, well...
Lloyd Banks Drops The Cold Corner Mixtape – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 1, 2009: By the time Lloyd Banks released The Cold Corner mixtape in 2009, he had already dropped two solo albums, The Hunger for More in 2004, and Rotten Apple in 2006. The latter project received lukewarm reviews from critics who felt the Queens, N.Y.-raised rapper lost his hunger for creating street-certified bangers.
