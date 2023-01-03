Read full article on original website
MATA TELLMAN
Mata Gail Tellman, 85, was born in Jefferson City, MO on May 16th, 1937. She passed away peacefully at her home in Morgan City, LA on December 31st, 2022, surrounded by her family. A Memorial Service will be held on January 13th, 5pm to 6pm, at Twin City Funeral home in Morgan City, LA.
MARY LOUISE GIROIR AUCOIN
Mary Louise Giroir Aucoin, age 89, of Franklin, LA passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1933 in White Castle, LA to the late Louis and Leontine Delaune Giroir. Mary enjoyed crocheting, making ceramics, reading, eating seafood and most of all being with her...
Lawsuit over deadly 2020 pursuit resurfaces after girls' deaths in weekend police chase
BATON ROUGE - The lawyer behind a lawsuit filed over a high-speed pursuit left two people dead is trying to get the case back in front of a judge after a similar situation left two innocent girls dead this past weekend. The chase started Oct. 26, 2020, in Pointe Coupee...
Four arrested on drunken driving charges
St. Mary deputies and Berwick police reported four drunken-driving arrests over the new year’s weekend, including one man accused of DWI for a third time. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. --Ray Aucoin, 58, Keith Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. Sunday on charges of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Police searching for court detainee that ran out of Iberia Parish Courthouse
Law enforcement are searching for a court detainee that ran from the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
Community remembers New Iberia murder victim, 49-year-old Jermaine Riles
The life and remembrance of Jermaine Riles, 49, lives on as community members and activists reflect on his personality and call for justice in his case.
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
UPDATE: 12-year-old reported missing in Morgan City has been located
Morgan City Police Department is seeking the public's help finding Kristhel Ninoska Chinchilla Canizales, 12.
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
Morgan City police arrest three on drug charges
Morgan City police reported three arrests on drug-related charges, including one involving possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 142 calls for serviced and made these arrests:. --Charlie Kelly, 44, Catherine...
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
Police, deputies report three drug arrests
Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies made three drug-related arrests Tuesday, including two alleging possession of methamphetamine. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 53 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Xavier Dominic Coleman, 23,...
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Triple S Food Mart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in front of Triple S Food Mart as a 22-year-old Thursday morning. The victim, Illya Antwine Winns Jr., 22, died after multiple gunshot injuries, police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot around 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. WBRZ-TV reports that Addis Officer David Cauthron was arrested Sunday evening. Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. It wasn’t clear Monday whether Cauthron had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A prosecutor is questioning the decision of police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December. According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26. If you have any information...
