The 5 higest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Mysterious Water Bill Spikes Baffle Mesquite Residents: City Manager Explains Possible CausesLarry LeaseMesquite, TX
Prominent Dallas Family Embroiled In Bookkeeper’s $29 Million Embezzlement SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
Spurs Trade of Josh Richardson to Mavs? What's San Antonio Get?
Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league
This Mavericks Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Will Land Them Bradley Beal, While Knicks Get Kyle Kuzma
An NBA writer suggested a big 3-team trade involving the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards that would send Bradley Beal to Dallas.
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Raptors Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
If you haven’t noticed, NBA superstar Luka Doncic is pretty good at basketball. Frankly, he’s unbelievable. Doncic dropping 50 points in a game hardly even qualifies as news anymore. It’s about as common as the flu in 2023. Lately, his Mavericks have been reaping the benefit of...
atozsports.com
A critical decision looms large for the Dallas Mavericks
Winning cures all ills, and of late the Dallas Mavericks have been feeling great. Dallas has won seven-straight games following Monday night’s 111-106 victory over the Houston Rockets. The winning ways are in part due to Luka Doncic’s otherworldly play. Doncic is averaging 41 points during Dallas’ current win streak. But it’s not Doncic alone. Christian Wood, who has been starting recently, is averaging 19 points per game and three blocks in the same stretch — serving as an anchor to Dallas’ defense and a perfect partner to Doncic in the pick-and-roll game.
Where Steph Curry Ranks in Western Conference All-Star Voting
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry trails only LeBron James in the West
Mavs Among Trade Suitors Being Watched For Bulls Star Zach LaVine
The Dallas Mavericks have become a team to watch for trade activity to add talent around Luka Doncic. They are among the options for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
Joel Embiid Surpasses 76ers Legend With Latest NBA Honor
Joel Embiid holds a new 76ers record.
Kristaps Porzingis Named Player of the Week
Kristaps Porzingis receives Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor for games played December 26-January 1.
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
Celtics And Mavs Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
Comments / 0