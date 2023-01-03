ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynbrook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar

Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
NORTHPORT, NY
Daily Voice

Harrison Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Business

A restaurant in Westchester County has permanently closed after 40 years in business. The last day of business for Momiji Japanese Restaurant, located in Harrison at 261 Halstead Ave., was on Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant launched in 1982 and was known for dishes such as sushi, shrimp tempura, tuna,...
HARRISON, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business

A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
ORANGE, CT
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
longisland.com

Minuteman Press Franchise in Huntington, NY Celebrates 45 Years in Business

John Titus is the owner of one of the first Minuteman Press franchise locations that opened in Huntington, NY in July of 1977. With over 45 years in business, John and his team at Minuteman Press in Huntington have continued to build on their established foundation and grow sales. This includes their milestone of achieving record monthly sales for their business in 2022.
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

Quogue Oceanfront Estate Sells for $12 Million

An oceanfront retreat in Quogue Village sold and closed last month for $12 million after seeking $13.9 million. On 1.4 acres at 214 Dune Road, the circa-2004 gated estate has... more. A custom-built 1.1-acre Sagaponack estate at the end of a long private driveway with a ... 21 Dec 2022...
QUOGUE, NY
longisland.com

SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities

SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
MEDFORD, NY
islipbulletin.net

Saying goodbye to a hero

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ISLIP, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy