Tenants say Gladstone apartment complex is plagued with water issues
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Another resident of a Gladstone apartment complex said he’s plagued with consistent water issues in his unit. Myles Wickliffe has lived at the Northland Studios Apartments for two years. He said water seeps into his ground-floor apartment every time it rains or snow melts. Wickliffe...
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m., Board Work Session
Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a work session on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. The work session will be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Cause of 2 overnight fires in Kansas City, Missouri, under investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight. No one was hurt in either fire.
Drivers say standing water on I-35 in Johnson County a continued problem
Olathe police says three adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 35, blaming road conditions for the wrecks.
No. 1: K-68 expansion moves to construction phase
LOUISBURG — On Aug. 15, Gov. Laura Kelly made an announcement that Miami County residents have been waiting to hear for decades. The governor said expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes between Paola and Louisburg was one of 11 projects across the state that are moving to the construction phase as part of the 10-year IKE transportation program’s second round.
Amazonia Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Early Monday Morning in Buchanan County
A man from Amazonia was arrested Monday in Buchanan County. At 1 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 31-year-old Jerry W. Swinney III on an outstanding Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant originally for driving while revoked/suspended. Swinney III was also cited for failure to...
Quiet, comfortable end to week in Kansas City before wintry mix arrives Saturday
A bit cooler today as the winds are gusty out of the northwest; Luckily, still expecting some sunshine. Saturday's storm is trending to linger longer; Prepare for light showers alongside a wintry mix as temperatures will be hoovering around freezing. Super 10-Day Forecast shows high pressure building with mild and...
A piece of Kansas City Fire Department history burns
Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at the old Fire Station 10 located on Virginia Avenue between Independence Avenue and Admiral Boulevard. Upon arrival, the building was almost fully involved and fire crews took a defensive stance, establishing collapse zones after the roof collapsed...
Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Critical Repairs Made to Hall of Waters with More to Come
The historic Hall of Waters in downtown Excelsior Springs, MO is one of the most unique architectural wonders of the midwest. Constructed in 1936 for $1 Million the WPA project still wows visitors with its Mayan-inspired Art Deco themes. But decades of deferred maintenance have left the inspiring structure in need of a multitude of repairs. In 2019 City Manager Molly McGovern, along with others, secured a Save America’s Treasures grant for $500,000 which was matched by the City’s Capital Improvements Board, a total of $1 Million to begin making repairs to the building.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Wednesday crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Maysville Man Facing Weapons Charges Following Arrest in Dekalb County Tuesday
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing weapons charges following an arrest in Dekalb County Tuesday. At 7:20 P.M. the Dekalb County Sherriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Prince Dustin Wykert who is facing a charge for unlawful possession of a concealed weapon as a felon/ fugitive/ impaired/ or mentally incompetent person.
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN PEDESTRIAN AND VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Holden woman was moderately injured in a pedestrian and vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 2, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Keith Smith rolled backwards and ran onto a leg of 60-year-old Kathleen Smith after she slipped and fell.
Olathe school bus transportation changes begin this week
Olathe School District is implementing bus route changes starting Jan. 5 due to a shortage of drivers and increased driver absences.
Kansas City and other Missouri cities want to place an extra sales tax on recreational marijuana
Missouri cities across the Kansas City region are planning to ask voters to tack on an extra local sales tax for recreational marijuana. On Tuesday night, city councils in Independence, North Kansas City and Blue Springs all discussed adding a local 3% sales tax to the additional 6% levied by the state. Medical marijuana will continue to be taxed at an additional 4% on top of the regular state sales tax.
As taxes explode on Kansas City's Westside, homeowners get breaks normally saved for developers
Situated along Avenida Cesar E Chavez in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, Alice Gomez’s home is hard to miss. Large Chiefs flags decorate the fence. Holiday lights are strung around the fence and roof. Inside, on a chilly December afternoon, the furnace roars in the cozy living room. Gomez,...
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
