Florida State

Minha D.

Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living

Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate

Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

COVID hospitalizations are rising in Central Florida

Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to federal data. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Orlando Health reports its numbers have been rising but not at a concerning rate.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market

From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Tampa named ‘Best city to live in Florida’ by Forbes

Ybor Historic District in Tampa, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: kanphiphat. Tampa is ranked first in a new list by Forbes Advisor of the top locations to live in Florida. Tampa was named the best place to live in the Sunshine State, citing “pristine beaches,” positive...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, popular promos

The process to make Florida sports betting legal again has been a long and arduous process, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel. Florida sportsbooks had to pause operations less than a month after launching in 2021 because the Seminole Tribe, which runs in-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races in the state, challenged that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. But after almost a year with no changes to sports betting in Florida, oral arguments from both sides of the aisle were heard in December 2022. While the court process is still slow-moving, there is action that could revive Florida mobile sports betting.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE

