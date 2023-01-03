Read full article on original website
Florida Man Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
The Florida Lottery announced that Clairmond Francois, 59, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held on October 1, 2022, at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers
New Year, more money: Florida halfway to $15 minimum wage goal
As minimum wage workers around the nation get a raise in the new year, Florida is halfway to its $15 goal. State of play: Florida increased its minimum wage in the fall by $1, so 987,000 workers — 11% of the workforce — started making $11/hour. They'll get...
Florida man wins millions off Powerball ticket
A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.
Florida extends executive order state of emergency related to Hurricane Nicole
On Thursday, it was announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency status for the state which was impacted by Hurricane Nicole in early November.
$351M unclaimed funds returned to Floridians in 2022: CFO
Florida's Chief Financial Officer reported the final numbers for unclaimed funds and property returned to residents for both the whole year of 2022, as well as just the month of December.
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
miamitimesonline.com
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living
Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
WJHG-TV
$79 million to go to nursing education and health care, Governor’s office announces
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Healthcare programs can expect a boost in funding in the future after an announcement by Governor DeSantis. On Thursday, DeSantis awarded $79 million in funding for high-performing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that go above and beyond to not only...
floridapolitics.com
Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate
Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
wmfe.org
COVID hospitalizations are rising in Central Florida
Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to federal data. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Orlando Health reports its numbers have been rising but not at a concerning rate.
Florida woman kicks off 2023 with $1 million lottery win
A Santa Rosa County woman is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a Publix supermarket.
Petition to put recreational pot on Florida ballot reaches nearly 150,000 signatures
The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at the end of November.
Beach Beacon
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
Florida's toll rebate program starts on Sunday
Drivers who hit 35 tolls in a month will get a 50% rebate the following month.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis And First Lady Casey DeSantis First Dance At The Governor’s Inaugural Ball
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted “the Governor’s Inaugural Ball” at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this evening. Joined on stage by their three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, the couple walked out to a rendition of Van Zant’s “Sweet
floridainsider.com
Tampa named ‘Best city to live in Florida’ by Forbes
Ybor Historic District in Tampa, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: kanphiphat. Tampa is ranked first in a new list by Forbes Advisor of the top locations to live in Florida. Tampa was named the best place to live in the Sunshine State, citing “pristine beaches,” positive...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, popular promos
The process to make Florida sports betting legal again has been a long and arduous process, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel. Florida sportsbooks had to pause operations less than a month after launching in 2021 because the Seminole Tribe, which runs in-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races in the state, challenged that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. But after almost a year with no changes to sports betting in Florida, oral arguments from both sides of the aisle were heard in December 2022. While the court process is still slow-moving, there is action that could revive Florida mobile sports betting.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
