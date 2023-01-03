ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Alfred Tacy

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Vernon Alfred Tacy, age 93, a resident of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday January 3, 2023 following an extended illness in the John Manchin, Sr. Assisted Living in Farmington, WV. Vernon was born December 26, 1929 in Huttonsville, WV, the son of the late-Chumley Alfred...
West Virginia women face another challenge at No. 11 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. West Virginia and Iowa State are...
WVU needs a signature win over KU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was the prospect of days like this coming Friday that helped West Virginia fans get through a long and dismal football season. Through the start of winter, when everyone else was playing bowl games and when the temperature was dropping below freezing, knowing that this coming Saturday was on the calendar was enough to get their blood boiling.
Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
Stevenson the latest character to play for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As on-court transgressions go in West Virginia basketball history, guard Erik Stevenson’s technical foul due to a crotch grabbing gesture toward former Oklahoma State player Marcus Smart, now a Boston Celtic, in the midst of a rally he had engineered to put the Mountaineers in front in the middle of the second half of a 67-60 loss Monday night hardly stands out.
