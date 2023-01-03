Read full article on original website
WVNews
Doddridge County, West Virginia man indicted on federal gun charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Doddridge County, West Virginia, man has been indicted on federal firearm charges after engaging in a shootout with law enforcement last spring. Richard Edward America, III, age 45 of Salem, was charged yesterday by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small...
WVNews
Local lawmakers, officials visit Hero's Haven Child Advocacy Center in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Hero's Haven Child Advocacy Center, formerly the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center, hosted local lawmakers and officials Thursday morning for a tour of the nonprofit's Clarksburg offices. The team of experts at Hero's Haven, which serves victims of abuse in Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor and...
WVNews
Gerald William 'Jerry' Hamerski
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski, 70, of Bridgeport passed awa…
WVNews
Opening meeting held at Glenville State to mark beginning of semester
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University President Dr. Mark A. Manchin welcomed faculty and staff back to campus Thursday for the start of the spring semester. The opening meeting is held at the beginning of each semester and serves as a chance for all members of the...
WVNews
Vernon Alfred Tacy
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Vernon Alfred Tacy, age 93, a resident of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday January 3, 2023 following an extended illness in the John Manchin, Sr. Assisted Living in Farmington, WV. Vernon was born December 26, 1929 in Huttonsville, WV, the son of the late-Chumley Alfred...
WVNews
West Virginia women face another challenge at No. 11 Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. West Virginia and Iowa State are...
WVNews
WVU needs a signature win over KU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was the prospect of days like this coming Friday that helped West Virginia fans get through a long and dismal football season. Through the start of winter, when everyone else was playing bowl games and when the temperature was dropping below freezing, knowing that this coming Saturday was on the calendar was enough to get their blood boiling.
WVNews
West Virginia University Research Corp. partners with USDA aid climate-smart effort for farmers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The U.S Department of Agriculture is highlighting a new partnership with West Virginia University Research Corporation, part of a $325 million investment in 71 projects under the second funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities effort. The livestock systems management project, called “Grazing...
WVNews
Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
WVNews
Stevenson the latest character to play for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As on-court transgressions go in West Virginia basketball history, guard Erik Stevenson’s technical foul due to a crotch grabbing gesture toward former Oklahoma State player Marcus Smart, now a Boston Celtic, in the midst of a rally he had engineered to put the Mountaineers in front in the middle of the second half of a 67-60 loss Monday night hardly stands out.
