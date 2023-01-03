ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says

By Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.

Despite a gloomy economic outlook, it's all sunshine, rainbows and unicorns at that red steel and mirrored goliath 360 Rosemary in West Palm Beach where Related Cos. is forging its one ring to rule them all, or at least its domination of downtown West Palm Beach.

Senior business reporter Alexandra Clough got an exclusive interview with Ken Himmel - because Alexandra Clough is the bomb - where he insists that while the rest of the country may suffer a financial malaise in the coming year, southeast Florida is the bright spot nationwide. Looking for evidence? The Tropical Smoothie Cafe is finally open at the luxury Casa Mara apartments on S. Dixie Highway. Chia banana boosts all around!

Related Cos. buildings to host bevy of new restaurants downtown, if you can afford it

Look, a special night out for some of us at The Dirt is walking to Joseph's Classic Market for premade salad and end-of-the-day chicken wings, so it's unlikely some of us will be spending much time at the fancy schmancy new dining establishments scheduled to open in Related Cos. buildings, but that's just us, i.e. journalists.

Alexandra Clough has the scoop on where the newest hot spots will be for power lunches, business dinners and happy hours. Some of them are iconic New York establishments but there's also a clone of a Miami hotspot in the works for the 25-story One Flagler office, which is under construction. And there's more from chatty Cathy Ken Himmel in the story below.

And speaking of Related Cos., another win downtown

In another bid to expand its downtown empire, Related Cos. won a vote from the West Palm Beach Historic Preservation Board to move two century-old homes on Evernia Street to the Historic Northwest neighborhood. One of the homes is that of late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves, but hey, that's progress and you don't become Wall Street South by letting some ramshackle - I mean venerable - home get in your way.

Related promises to move and rehab the homes, although the second home at 520 Evernia hasn't been purchased yet. The board was concerned about ensuring the homes get some TLC once they are moved because of what happened to the historic Edgewater boarding house. What happened you ask? That's going to cost you 99-cents for a year's subscription.

More evidence of South Florida's bulletproof real estate market?

The Bristol condominium, that bright glimmering tower of dreams on the wrong side of the Intracoastal waterway, is still making headlines with a sale that toppled records in West Palm Beach. It's not news that the Bristol was the butt of jokes in the beginning - a long shot built across from coveted Palm Beach island real estate.

But, no longer! The sale of unit 1403 cements the Bristol's place in history and adds to the recently-found notoriety of the mainland as - let's say it together now - Wall Street South. What was the price? Come on, again, 99-cents people. Yeesh.

Robert Kraft-linked entity plunks down $23.75 million for Palm Beach penthouse on dog beach

Did Robert Kraft know that the beachfront Leverett House was on Palm Beach's undercover super secret dog beach where pooches can frolic sans leash in the early morning hours and where a resident recently threatened to shoot folks for trespassing?

Anyhoo, the penthouse is far above the fray, we're sure, and luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz gives you all the details, including that the condo bought by the Kraft affiliate spans the entire ocean side of the four-story building. Impressive.

Live lightly.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today

Comments / 6

Jersey Man
2d ago

Cut the crap, even south Florida will feel the pinch! Where do you think buyers are coming from? The north and especially the NE, it’s going to effect all of us.

Reply(2)
8
 

