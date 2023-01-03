ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barneveld, WI

Barneveld emergency siren to sound Tuesday for late Chief Jeff Jenson

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The emergency siren will sound on Tuesday between noon and 1 p.m., but not because of a test or tornado.

The Barneveld-Brigham Fire Department will honor former Chief and firefighter Jeff Jenson, who passed away last month. Jenson served as the department’s Chief from 2006 to 2014, and stayed on staff as a firefighter until his retirement in 2021.

Jenson served the area as a firefighter for a total 42 years, and was a town patrolman for over 30 years.

“He was a teacher, leader, and above all a damn good friend,” Chief Bud Schlimgen said in a Facebook post. “Jeff was willing to help or do anything for anyone who asked.”

