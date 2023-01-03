Community walks to remember child killed in Hopewell drive-by shooting last week

HOPEWELL — Among the 200 or so people carrying signs Monday night and chanting for an end to gun violence was a teenager who had a very personal stake in the issue. It was her little sister who was being memorialized.

"It's just hard," Ranayjah Moore, 16, said as she held a sign that read "Justice for P'Aris." She said that despite the horrific tragedy she, her parents and four siblings are living through, the family "is doing good.

"I appreciate it," she said of the huge turnout for the walk.

Near by, P'aris Moore's parents did not want to speak to the media, but they did accept hugs and words of comfort from attendees.

P'aris, who would have turned nine years old Tuesday, was killed Dec. 30 as she played in the front yard of a relative's home on Freeman Street in Hopewell's Arlington neighborhood. Hopewell Police believe she was the victim of a drive-by shooting, as witnesses reported seeing a light-colored sedan speeding away from the scene moments after the shot was heard.

"This has broken my heart, and that's why I am out here to support the family, to support Hopewell, support leadership," city resident Jennifer Allen said. "I'm out here, and I'm going to continue to be out here as many times as we need to be out here."

Allen brought her seven-year-old grandson to the walk. Kaylan Loggins knew P'aris and put a flower at a makeshift memorial set up in the neighborhood to honor her on Sunday.

"Like his sign says, he wants to live. He's only seven," Allen said. "He wants his childhood, just like every other child in Hopewell should have their childhood and not be taken away by senseless gun violence."

A mild night to march

Atypical temperatures for early January greeted the walkers on the 1.3-mile trek from Harry E. James Elementary School on Arlington Road, where P'aris was a second-grader, to Carter G. Woodson Middle School on Winston Churchill Drive. Led by organizer Frenchi Jones, they carried flashlights and started out chanting,"Enough is Enough! The violence has to stop!"

"Come on, kids, let Hopewell hear you!" Jones told a group of children in the line. They obliged.

Accompanied by several Hopewell police vehicles, the group walked west on Arlington Road, then turned at its intersection with High Avenue and on to Winston Churchill Drive. They stopped at several points to make sure everyone was OK and to encourage anyone who did not feel they could finish the route to turn back toward the school.

Hardly anyone did.

At one point about halfway down Arlington Road, Jones stopped the group and said that Hopewell police chief A.J. Starke, who was among them, had suggested they might want to turn back instead of braving the usually traffic-rich Winston Churchill Drive.

"Naw, we ain't gonna do that," one woman shouted as she walked past Jones . "We're going all the way!" She then continued toward Winston Churchill Drive, and the group followed her lead.

Meawhile, other chants were launched, such as "Say her name!" and "Justice for P'aris!" Along Arlington Road and Winston Churchill Drive, motorists honked their car horns and shouted support to the crowd. Some Arlington Road residents came out of their houses and clapped as the procession went by.

There were no attempts to disrupt the group in walking, although at one point, they stopped briefly while a person attempted to corral their dog who had accidentally broken loose.

There were no speeches made outside of the beginning of the walk where Jones, Starke and school superintendent Dr. Melody Hackney spoke briefly and thanked everyone for the turnout.

"There is hope in Hopewell," Starke said to them.

Hackney acknowledged "all the beautiful children around us" and added, "Our school district is grieving with you."

Other local officials who took part in the procession were councilors Johnny Partin and Dominic Holloway. Holloway organized a GoFundMe account to help pay for P'aris' funeral and other expenses that, as of Tuesday morning, had raised more than $14,200.

Monday's walk was the first of two community events scheduled to mourn the child. A candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday on Carolina Avenue near where P'aris was killed. Hopewell City Council has called a special meeting to discuss taking part in the Group Violence Intervention program — also known as Operation Ceasefire — for 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building.

An investigation into the youngster's death is ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That info can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

